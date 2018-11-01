Latest News and Hosting Review Denovo

Hosting Review Denovo
Company Introduction – Hosting Review Denovo
Key Selling Points
- An Oracle Platinum Partner and MSP
- Expertise in designing, installing, managing, and supporting enterprise software solutions in private, hybrid and public cloud platforms
Establishment: 2003
Parent Company: Denovo Ventures, LLC
Headquarters: Boulder, CO
Data Center: SOC 2 certified in the United States, Europe, and in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.
Executive
President & Co-founder: Mark Goedde
CEO: Marty Snella
Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Executive Vice President (EVP) of Cloud Operations: Paul Hughes
Services Offered – Hosting Review Denovo
- Full-service cloud computing
- Enterprise cloud hosting, consulting, outsourcing, and managed services.
- Cloud optimization and the management of IT resources
Customers – Hosting Review Denovo
Target Customers: Commercial and Public sector clients
What for Customers?
- High-speed, scalable, affordable and delivers maximum value
Latest News – Hosting Review Denovo
- (November 01, 2017) Announced new organizational structure for Managed Services, Cloud Operations, and Product development division