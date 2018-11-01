Latest News and Hosting Review Denovo

Hosting Review Denovo

Key Selling Points

An Oracle Platinum Partner and MSP

Expertise in designing, installing, managing, and supporting enterprise software solutions in private, hybrid and public cloud platforms

Establishment: 2003

Parent Company: Denovo Ventures, LLC

Headquarters: Boulder, CO

Data Center: SOC 2 certified in the United States, Europe, and in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Executive

President & Co-founder: Mark Goedde

CEO: Marty Snella

Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Executive Vice President (EVP) of Cloud Operations: Paul Hughes

Services Offered – Hosting Review Denovo

Full-service cloud computing

Enterprise cloud hosting, consulting, outsourcing, and managed services.

Cloud optimization and the management of IT resources

Customers – Hosting Review Denovo

Target Customers: Commercial and Public sector clients

What for Customers?

High-speed, scalable, affordable and delivers maximum value

Latest News – Hosting Review Denovo

(November 01, 2017) Announced new organizational structure for Managed Services, Cloud Operations, and Product development division