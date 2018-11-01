Latest News And Web Hosting Review Apollohosting

ApolloHosting Overview

Since its commencement in 1999, ApolloHosting has presented shared hosting, domain registration, VPS hosting and other services. Its customer base comprises of individuals and small to medium sized enterprises. Free site-building software and access to > 200 tools and services essential for online presence are provided. Till now more than 165,000 customers have been served worldwide. Round-the-clock monitoring is done in its two datacenters in Boston, USA. Unrelenting dedication to make available the best web hosting tools & top notch customer assistance is significant for success.

ApolloHosting is devoted to help customers thrive by offering the largest app installation store such as WordPress, Gallery2, Joomla!, osCommerce etc. The Company is the first to offer 24/7/365 live technical support chat and toll-free phone support via in-house technical support. For ease and independent site management, ApolloHosting is the right choice.

Data Center

Two data centers located in the Boston, MA area

Combinedly occupy 2400 square feet of space and have same network architecture and equipment

800 servers and half a Petabyte of storage

Equipped with 24.7.365 security

Both data centers run on N+1 power (both A/C and D/C)

dual redundant M7I routers

2 firewalls incorporating IDP technology cross-connected to the outside world with BGP border gateway protocol

Data Parsed by dual Big Iron load balancers and managed by DELL servers, split into application pools (Web, FTP, incoming mail, etc.)

Services Offered

Shared Website hosting solutions, domain name registrations, VPS hosting

Website design, search engine optimization (SEO) and other design and marketing services.

Hosting Features

Free site-building software, 200+ other tools, and services, application installation libraries, do-it-yourself tools

open source applications like WordPress, Gallery2, Joomla, osCommerce

Customers: Individuals, SME's

What for Customers?

Each machine customized for performance, more density per box, fast and reliable services

ApolloHosting Plans

ApolloHosting provides shared hosting with Starter Plan and Prime Plan. Both come with a setup fee and provide unlimited disk space and unlimited transfer and bandwidth. The difference between the two being its ecommerce features.

Windows Hosting is done with IIS 6 and IIS 7 servers which support AJAX, ODBC, and ASP.NET. It comes with unlimited disk space, transfer, domain, email accounts and bandwidth along with power plugins like WordPress, Gallery2, Gbook, and phpBB. The user has access to marketing tools, promotion tools and services and choice of more than 100 templates for designing. Ecommerce features such as a shopping cart and PayPal are included in the package as well.

VPS Hosting comprises of two plans: VPS and VPS Pro. Features included are 10 – 60 GB diskspace, 1000 GB – 2000 GB bandwidth, 256 MB – 512 MB memory and 10 – 100 websites. Both plans are offered on Linux operating system. The user receives Google AdWords$100 bonus and a Yahoo! or Bing search marketing$25 credit. Additionally, 1 GB burst power, 1 dedicated IP address, domain name, SSL certificate, FTP accounts and MySQL databases are inclusive.

ApolloHosting: Features and Control Panel

Disk space (Raid Storage).

Data transfer / bandwidth are scalable.

Website access / control.

Member operations control panel.

DNS Management.

24/7 FTP Access, FTP Sub users.

Web-based file manager.

Password protected directories.

Flash, Real Audio & Video and MIDI file support.

Graphical web statistic program.

Bandwidth & disk usage monitor.

ApolloHosting Support

The Company provides support via live chat and telephone. The company website has support tickets, user guides and knowledgebase section too. The team is available 24 hours a day, even though it is vague where the support is based. There is no social media support or forum for customer’s interaction.

ApolloHosting Uptime Report

ApolloHosting claims 99.97% server uptime guarantee and there have not been many complaints regarding uptime from the customers.

Pros

Great prices and discounts along with plenty of useful tools and features make the user happy.

Other add-on services are available.

Free migration from another host.

Cons

ApolloHosting does not guarantee regarding uptime.

Irregular customer support is the most detested factor of this company.

Cancellation Policy

For unsatisfied customers ApolloHosting provides 30 day money back guarantee that can be availed within 30 days of purchase. Domain registration fees, setup fees or add-on services are not included in this. This guarantee is also provided for VPS hosting along with shared. Cancellation of account after the 30 day purchase mark is possible but it shall incur charges.

Conclusion

ApolloHosting is a perfect selection from web hosting point of view but VPS does have some uptime issues. Low prices and rich features along with tools like e-commerce support, unlimited bandwidth, storage and marketing surely attracts a lot of customers.

ApolloHosting have established themselves in the field of web hosting for over 15 years and built their reputation on the best solutions and services provided to every level of customers. With unbelievable prices, unlimited bandwidth and storage, add-on services and free site migration, the customers find it easy to select ApolloHosting.