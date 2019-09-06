Maintain a hosting business

Any business planning on selling web hosting to their clients should consider a lot of important aspects of how to run a successful web hosting company.

Many hosts lose clients daily due to lack of support, long periods of downtime, not providing enough service, the list is endless. So we have to very much careful about hosting business.

The most important part of a successful web host is the uptime of their servers. For clients and this is from experience if we try and access our emails, or website and both are constantly down because the server is offline.

Downtime can be a major factor for a web host to lose clients, for the simple fact that we are paying for a service that we are not receiving. Many hosts offer an uptime guarantee of around 99%, which is acceptable because servers will go down from time to total time. A good way to maintain a reliable server, if is monitor every server and this can be done easily using one of the number monitoring services available, More information about server uptime monitoring can be found in the forum. Customer service is an important factor of a host that potential clients look for, a good host will offer a variety of ways for their clients to get in contact with them. Some of the famous support options that hosts offer are live support, email, phone, and fax. In the event that a client's website goes down for whatever reason, they want to know that they will be able to contact their host and get the problem resolved. If a client finds it hard to contact their host, they can become frustrated. As a result, we have to lose our reliable customer. The price of our hosting service must be reasonable, finding a midpoint between offering a good service and making a profit can be hard to find. The reliability, customer support, and price are important to clients looking for a good web host, and to succeed as a host, should be able to offer these to their clients.