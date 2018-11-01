Latest News And Web Hosting Review CWCS CO UK

Data Center

Two data centers located in Nottingham, UK

Data center facilities in US and Canada

Services Offered: Dedicated servers, VPS, cloud servers, hosted private and hybrid cloud solutions plus server colocation services

What for Customers?

Fast, reliable and secure enterprise-class hosting services on enterprise-grade infrastructure for high-performance and high-availability

Support: 24.7.365 technical support by experienced technical engineers. Quick response and fully resolves the issues to satisfy the customer.

Uptime: 100% network uptime service level agreement (SLA)