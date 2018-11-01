Latest News And Web Hosting Review Webandcrafts

Webandcrafts.com: Company Overview

Webandcrafts.com is basically from Kerala, India. It is a global IT solutions organization. It has a support team of smart, young, dynamic and working professionals delivers classy and aesthetic web solutions.

It is a perfect package for those who are looking to be distinct from others, because the work that is done by Webandcrafts.com is not only unique but also globally competitive too. The company believes in creating rather than tracing the path left by others. The motto of this company is to Changing Trends Distinct Designs and therefore they offer innovation and differentiation to its customer, and it has positive customer response.

Reliability and Uptime Report

It is a reliable web hosting company. It offers various features as per your need.

Webandcrafts has achieved 100% uptime last week. With 0 existing domains were deleted, 0 domains were transferred, 0 new domains were registered with Webandcrafts and 0 domains were transferred to Webandcrafts from other web hosts. As per social media content and conversations, Webandcrafts has 57.14% positive user response.

Plan and Pricing

Webandcrafts is a leading web hosting company that provides of Web Based Services for both individuals and businesses. It offers various services, such as – Hosting, Web Designing, Web Development, Graphic Designing and Software Development. These services have further divided into various options. You can choose any of the plans as per your need and requirement. It has plans for starters to professionals.

Features and Control Panel

Webandcrafts is creating visitor friendly and an aesthetically appealing website that helps to meet your business requirements. Webandcrafts helps to fulfill your dreams and make it come true and make a website that you deserve. Not only it guarantee good looking website that is able to generate many leads but also it promises a befitting status symbol which properly represents your high profile. It makes the website original, innovative and user centric. It oversees all aspects of the site development from designing to computer programming to marketing.

It uses HC9 control panel. It is a combined hosting automation control panel for web hosts and cloud based service providers. It manages both Windows & Linux servers simultaneously.

Technical Support

Webandcrafts.com has experienced and certified Technical Support Executives. Its Customer Support Executives have massive background of knowledge in hardware and software. They are always there to listen problems and to resolve it. With their wide experience and knowledge they resolve the issue within the stipulated time. It provides technical support through live chat, email and phone.

Pros

Webandcrafts.com has lots of pros, some major pros are – 24/7 Tech Support, 99% up time, Live Phone, Chat, Email, Ticket System, Online community Forum, Online Knowledge base & FAQ`s, Free instant setup and many more.

Conclusion:

Webandcrafts is an Indian company which is reliable and has various features. It offers many plans. It provides relevant and appropriate plans of Shared Hosting and Reseller Hosting. It offers classy and aesthetic web solution. It has smart, young and dynamic work force. It is globally competitive company which has an ability to fulfill your dreams. It has positive customer response with excellent technical support. It helps you to provide innovative and distinct designs. It is appropriate for you if you need something unique and want to be different from other web hosting in your budget.