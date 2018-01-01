Kenyan Government steps to prevent Pornography

Aimed at regulating content from ISPs, as well as that of gaming applications, Video on Demand (VoD) and Over the Top (OTT) services, the Kenyan government is backing up new legislation. KFCF (Kenya Film and Classification Board) drafted proposed Film, Stage Plays, and Publication Act 2016, which expects ISP's not to host or distribute any material that is not certified and classified by the board.



According to the legislation ISPs must:

Take reasonable steps to prevent the use of their services for hosting or distributing pornography, radicalization materials, glamorization of use of drugs and alcohol, hate speech and demining any religion and community and

Report all persons maintaining or hosting or distributing all content reasonably suspected to be in violation of this Act.

Not complying these requirements ISP' would be fined up to Kshs 2 million (US$20,000) or a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years or both.

Adult Service Providers who want to produce, host and distribute content from the country, including adult web hosting companies, could be affected.