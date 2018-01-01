Latest News And Web Hosting Review RingCentral

Hosting Review RingCentral

About Company – Hosting Review RingCentral

Parent Company: RingCentral, Inc.

Establishment: 1999

Headquarters: Belmont, California

Services Offered – Hosting Review RingCentral

Software-as-a-service solutions: For business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States.

RingCentral Office

A multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution. It enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses.

RingCentral Professional

An inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses

RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, allowing businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine

RingCentral Contact Center

It provides a cloud-based contact center solution and delivers omnichannel capabilities. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others.

RingCentral Glip

A team messaging and collaboration solution. It allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through integration with RingCentral Office.

Customers – Hosting Review RingCentral

Target Customers

A network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners