Latest News And Web Hosting Review IBEE Hosting

Key Selling Points
- Fast, affordable and reliable dedicated hosting for enterprises
- Leading and premium web hosting provider in India
Parent Company: XBT Holdings
Services Offered: web design and development, media and entertainment, software development, ERP, e-commerce, system integrators and gaming
Dedicated Servers Offered: Bare metal Dell branded servers
Other Services Offered: SSL certificates, DNS hosting, firewalls and load balancers, intelligent hosting and more.
Locations: India, USA, Amsterdam, and Singapore
Establishment: 2006
Target Customers: SMB's in India
Major Clients: AndhraJyothy, The Sandesh Digital Private Limited, Apollo Hospitals, SVG Media, ShopPirate, GrockerKart, Rummy People
Latest News:
- IBEE Hosting will receive funding of 1 million dollars from investors XBT Holding, for the development of their products and services and marketing activities. The funds would spend in across three years.