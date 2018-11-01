Latest News And Web Hosting Review IBEE Hosting

Key Selling Points

Fast, affordable and reliable dedicated hosting for enterprises

Leading and premium web hosting provider in India

Parent Company: XBT Holdings

Services Offered: web design and development, media and entertainment, software development, ERP, e-commerce, system integrators and gaming

Dedicated Servers Offered: Bare metal Dell branded servers

Other Services Offered: SSL certificates, DNS hosting, firewalls and load balancers, intelligent hosting and more.

Locations: India, USA, Amsterdam, and Singapore

Establishment: 2006

Target Customers: SMB's in India

Major Clients: AndhraJyothy, The Sandesh Digital Private Limited, Apollo Hospitals, SVG Media, ShopPirate, GrockerKart, Rummy People

Latest News:

IBEE Hosting will receive funding of 1 million dollars from investors XBT Holding, for the development of their products and services and marketing activities. The funds would spend in across three years.