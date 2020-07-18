Department of Heavy Industry (DHI), Govt of India, has embarked on a mission to promote innovation, R&D, and product development in India for various sectors. With the vision of ‘AatmaNirbhar' Bharat, the step towards this is creating technology platform e-portals where such technology development, information exchange, and innovation facilitated.

Five portals developed for specific sectors by different organizations viz, BHEL for power sector equipment, HMT for machine tools, CMFTI for manufacturing technology, ICAT, and ARAI for the automotive industry. The portals' objective is to create an ecosystem that will bring solution seekers and problem solvers together. These include industry, academia, research institutes, start-ups, professionals, and experts.

International Centre of Automotive Technology(ICAT) developed a technology platform for the automotive industry called ASPIRE. Automotive technology e-portal, as-a-one-stop solution for the Indian automobile industry. It made live its initial version on July 15, 2020, as Phase-I as an Automotive Solutions Portal for Industry, Research, and Education. This phase includes connecting the users and experts on the portal for functionality assessment.

Phase II of the portal is expected by August 15, 2020. It would include posting domain-specific challenges, team formation, and finalizing the milestones for the execution of projects for the said challenges and industry problems. The portal expected to be fully functional with hosting of the Grand challenges and providing an elaborate resource database and project monitoring and execution by September 15, 2020.

A technology platform that will help bring together the various stakeholders from the Indian auto industry, providing the necessary impetus for ushering the industry into the future with combined efforts. It includes bringing together the automotive OEMs, Tier 1 Tier 2 & Tier 3 companies, R&D institutions, and academia (colleges & universities) on matters involving technology advancements.

The key objective is to facilitate the Indian Automotive Industry to become self reliant by assisting in innovation and adoption of global technological advancements by bringing together the stakeholders from various associated avenues.

The activities include Research and Development, Product Technology Development, Technological Innovations, Technical and Quality Problem Resolution for the industry, Manufacturing, and Process Technology Development, hosting Challenges for Technology Development, and conducting Market Research and Technology Surveys to identify the trends in the Indian auto industry.

Apart from acting as a solution and resource platform, the portal will also host grand challenges in line with the industry's need, as will be identified from time to time for the development of vital automotive technologies.

The measures developed to develop a strong and self-reliant automotive industry in India, which is in tune with the vision of Make in India and Atma-Nirbhar vision of India's government.

Date: July 17, 2020 Press Release ID: 1639395 PIB Delhi