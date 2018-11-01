Latest News And Web Hosting Review iWeb

Hosting Review iWeb

iWeb High-performance hosting and a helping hand, from startup to enterprise level. iWeb understand what it means to start small, and think big. In 1996 they were one of Canada’s first internet infrastructure providers. Since then, iWeb has helped thousands of customers in more than 150 countries around the globe turn great ideas into powerful applications and brands.

Headquarters: Montreal, Canada

Establishment: 1996

Parent Company: Internap group

Data Center

Located in Montreal, Canada, Santa Clara, Dallas, Amsterdam or Singapore

Energy efficient which are 98% powered by hydroelectricity

Services Offered

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Canadian Cloud, cloud servers, private clouds,

Virtualization

Dedicated plans, server clusters, co-location

Customers

Target Customers: Expert Users

What for Customers?

Innovative, reliable and scalable hosting services

Advanced and professional hosting solutions

Support: 24.7.365 via toll-free number, live chat and trouble ticket system. The support facilitates customer interaction in English, French, and Spanish languages. The company provides knowledge-base, and blog with screenshots.

Up-time: 100% independently measured by UK-based internet research company Netcraft.

Money-back Guarantee: 30-days

High Performance, Dedicated server hardware and OpenStack cloud computing engineered to the highest performance standards. On Demand, Order servers online, deployed on demand in your choice of data center location, with the flexibility to scale when you need to. Custom Solutions and support for private clouds, disaster recovery, business continuity and high availability.

Performance, reliability and value, iWeb servers are engineered around the latest Intel processors, using the highest quality components. There are no bottlenecks, no wasted resources and no weak links. Just great value hosting. iWeb test new products for the world’s leading hardware and software companies, engineering servers around the latest releases before they’re made public. So customers get the best of the latest technology, on the day of release.

Greener option: iWeb data centers in Montreal, Canada offer green hosting benefits that you won’t find anywhere else. Montreal facilities are 98% powered by hydroelectricity. And iWeb use free cooling to cool servers using the cold Canadian winter air. So customers get the benefit of 5 months of freezing temperatures without needing to wrap up warm.

iWeb Overview

In 2011, iWeb became a private entity and came in to being in 1996 as Formation et Technologies Formatek. It is now managed by Novacap Technologies III with four datacenters in Canada. Its initial focus was to offer web hosting services. Shared hosting comes under another brand called Funio. iWeb is popularly known for its dedicated server hosting and has increased its services to collocation and managed services. Till now iWeb is known to be a proud web hosting provider of approximately 21,000 contended customers. iWeb’s operations are managed in Canada’s Montreal area.

iWeb Plans

Dedicate Server plans consist of four packages: Single Processor, Dual Processor, Storage and Performance. Its features include: Dual Intel® Xeon®, 2.4GHz to 3.5GHz, 6 – 24 cores, 64 – 256 GB RAM, 12 – 30 TB traffic, 4TB storage + SSD with availability of SATA, SAS, SSD, NAS, SAN, RAID Hardware and Software, Dedicated load balancer, 100 Mbps/1Gbps ports standard (10Gbps available) and firewall.

Cloud Servers pack comes in Linux and Windows system. It provides secured cloud data storage, powered by green energy, with 50GB – 250GB SSD, 1GB RAM 1 vCPU to 8GB RAM 8 vCPU, SolidFire SSD Storage with guaranteed QoS.

iWeb: Features and Control Panel

Around 1 – 8 vCPUs are provided so as to ensure stable performance of cloud.

Internal bandwidth is free.

Only pre-installed CentOS operation system is made to operate.

Around 100GB-1TB public bandwidth is offered, for a limited time.

RAID is available for additional fees.

Company owned control panel.

Disk Space includes 10 GB-80 GB storage provision.

Pros

Customer service is fast to respond.

Great for corporations.

10GB free traffic is provided.

100% uptime SLAs which means no downtime.

Robust server hardware with fast deploying options.

Unrelenting support and effective pricing.

Intuitive interface and features for easy website building.

Cons

Billing and refund issues at cancellation have been reported.

Only CentOS is provided.

Fewer template and custom-design option in Apple`s iWeb as compared to other web design software.

Long support response time registered.

There is no full money back guarantee.

Tech support costs minimum $75 an hour.

Not ideal for small companies or start ups for its costly support.

Cancellation Policy

The user is free to cancel the account and request for refund in case of dissatisfactory services. For cancellation, the client needs to fill Account Termination form. The Company shall detect the bandwidth usage and deduct from user’s account. For mid-term cancellation, the client can make use of Customer Hub control panel or send the request in writing by fax. The user shall be entitled for a pro-rated refund.

Conclusion

iWeb follows a fair pricing policy and the user is satisfied to pay for what has been used. The Company is best suitable for average uses with provision for easy and simple website designing. For any user who wants a premium hosting service, iWeb is the answer. The Company is experienced in its operations and target specific level of customers. Their products and services include Private Cloud, Server Management, Virtualization, Dedicated Servers and Public Cloud.