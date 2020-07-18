Given the enthusiastic response from tech entrepreneurs and Startups from across the country to the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the Government extends the last Date for Aatma Nirbhar App Innovation Challenge entries to July 26, 2020. The 2353 entries have received across the eight categories identified.

The category-wise breakup of the Apps submitted includes 380 under Business, 286 under Health & Wellness, 339 under E-Learning, 414 under Social Networking,136 under Games, 238 under Office & Work from Home, 75 under News and 96 under Entertainment. Around 389 Apps submitted under the ‘others' category.

Total entries include 1496 from individuals and about 857 from organizations and companies. Amongst those received from Individuals, around 788 applications are ready to use, and the remaining 708 are under development. For the Apps submitted by organizations, 636 Apps have already deployed, and the remaining 221 are under development.

On July 04, 2020, the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Challenge hosted on the Innovate Portal of MyGov, and to participate, one can log in to https://innovate.mygov.in/app-challenge/.

Around 100 of these Apps have more than 100,000 downloads. The applicants are from all over the country, including remote and small towns. It shows the talent in our country, and this App Innovation Challenge is the right opportunity for Indian Tech Developers, Entrepreneurs, and companies to build for India at a scale that is unparalleled anywhere in the World. The real Challenge will be to identify the robust, scalable Apps, secure with an easy to use interface, and give users an experience that will make them come back to the App.

The AatmaNirbhar Bharat App ecosystem can unlock value for the Indian tech Startups and help them get a pie of the multi-trillion-dollar App Economy. Just the top 3 companies with maximum downloads of Apps, this year have a total market cap of almost 2 trillion $s and are growing very fast.

The startups' capability to build innovative solutions also proved with the enthusiastic response received for the Video Conferencing Innovation Challenge launched last month, which saw more than 2000 applications, out of which 12 were shortlisted to make prototypes. Given the quality of solutions submitted, the Jury had to expand the list from 3 to 5 as all of them were found to have the skillset to build full-scale solutions.

The top 3 companies include Sarv Webs from Jaipur, PeopleLink from Hyderabad, and Techgentsia from Alappuzha. They have been rewarded with a grant of Rs 20 lakhs each to build the full-scale solution. The two companies ranked 4th and 5th by the Jury include Soulpage from Hyderabad and Hydrameet from Chennai. They were given a grant of Rs 15 lakhs each and are also building the full-scale solution. Four companies, namely Aria Telecom from Ghaziabad, VideoMeet from Jaipur, VacSetu from Delhi, and Zoho from Chennai, were also considered to have significant potential by the Jury. This Challenge has proved that given the right push, our tech companies can build world-class solutions.

Source: Press Release ID: 1639371 Date: July 17, 2020 PIB Delhi