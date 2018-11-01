Latest News and Hosting Review OroInc

Key Selling Points
- Built specifically for B2B e-commerce
Executive
CEO & co-founder: Yoav Kutner, Magento veteran
Chief Operating Officer: Motti Danino
Services Offered
- Open source business CRM
- E-commerce platform
- Builts ecosystem to support software and platform
Latest News
- (December 01, 2017) Launched Hosting Partner Program to Support B2B E-commerce market which includes:
- Rackspace and Webscale in the U.S.,
- UK-based managed-hosting provider Sonassi,
- Germany-based root360 specializes in e-commerce hosting solutions based on AWS, and
- MSP Oxalide, recently acquired by Claranet, and serves Europe and South America.
The partnership drives Oro's commitment to online business growth, customer experience, and reducing total cost of ownership. It would aid Oro's customer base in deploying their storefronts to the cloud with high-performance, consistent uptime, and reliable security.