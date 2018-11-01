Latest News and Hosting Review OroInc

Key Selling Points

Built specifically for B2B e-commerce

Executive

CEO & co-founder: Yoav Kutner, Magento veteran

Chief Operating Officer: Motti Danino

Services Offered

Open source business CRM

E-commerce platform

Builts ecosystem to support software and platform

Latest News

(December 01, 2017) Launched Hosting Partner Program to Support B2B E-commerce market which includes: Rackspace and Webscale in the U.S., UK-based managed-hosting provider Sonassi, Germany-based root360 specializes in e-commerce hosting solutions based on AWS, and MSP Oxalide, recently acquired by Claranet, and serves Europe and South America.



The partnership drives Oro's commitment to online business growth, customer experience, and reducing total cost of ownership. It would aid Oro's customer base in deploying their storefronts to the cloud with high-performance, consistent uptime, and reliable security.