Latest News And Web Hosting Review JustHost

Justhost provides VPS hosting and website hosting that includes domain name registration, site builder with templates, enhanced cPanel, multi-account management, ultra performance, root access and streamlined interface. The company embeds it with test drive cPanel that involves robust email management, powerful domain manager and single sign-on. Customers get 1-click WordPress install in website designing. Some features like website statistics, database administration, domain management, e-mail accounts, free script library and user-friendly control panel bestows with it. The company offers 3—day money back guarantees with hosting plans. The most important feature SimpleScripts can install automatically extended list leading scripts.

Reasons To Host Your WebSite With JustHost :

Free Domain Name Registration: Just Host gives you free registration for 1 domain with Just Plan or you can transfer a domain for free.

Host Unlimited Domains: With Just Host plan you have ability to host as many domains as you wish in your cPanel account. This means you have the luxury of managing all of your websites from one place and all on the same server!

Establishment: 1997

Outstanding Uptime: JustHost is committed to providing a reliable and secure hosting environment. Customer websites are hosted on high performance quad processor servers, and data center is equipped with a UPS power back-up generator. JustHost perform 24/7 network monitoring, so if an issue does arise, it can be addressed immediately.

Customer Tailored Support: JustHost specializes in customer satisfaction. Dedicated to ensure that customers can contact in the best way for them, so JustHost provide you with three different methods to get a hold of: email, phone and chat.

Affordable Web Hosting: JustPlan prices are incredibly competitive and include an extensive list of features including Unlimited transfers, Unlimited email accounts, Unlimited disk space and the ability to host Unlimited domains.

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for Justhost. Up Time % is the amount of time websites hosted by the hosting company are available for users or visitors. Justhost time and again consistent high up-time percentages very close to 100%, means sites hosted by Justhost are available 24/7 or exceptionally close to 24/7.

Hosting features

Unlimited disk space, transfers, email accounts and host domains

User-friendly control panel with the ability to configure e-mail accounts, domain management, website statistics, and database administration

Other Services Offered

Fantastico to automatically install the leading scripts which include WordPress, osCommerce, phpBB, and Joomla.

What about Customers?

Customer-tailored hosting plans

Competetive-prices

Reliable: Provides load balancing technology and super fast backbone connections. Virtually eliminates downtime, as sites are available on multiple servers.

Uptime: 99.9%

JustHost Overview

JustHost established by Just Develop It Companies in 2008 and it became a part of the giant EIG. Hosting is based in Illinois and its headquarters are based in UK, US and Australia. The focus of this company is to target a large selection of customers. Plans and packages provided are feature-rich and fit under all budgets. JustHost is a trusted and reliable web hosting provider ideal for small and medium businesses. The Company has served around a million customers and hosted thousands of websites.

JustHost Plans

VPS Hosting comes with four plans: Standard, Enhanced, Premium and Ultimate. The specifications are: 2 – 8 GB RAM, 1 – 4 TB per month, Dual or Quad Core, 1 – 2 IP’s, 30 – 240 GB, free domain name and CentOS 6.5 (64-bit). Additional features include: Root Access, cPanel Control Panel, Account Management and Cloud Technology.

Web Hosting features unlimited Data Transfer, Hosting Space, Email Accounts, CGI, Ruby, Perl, PHP, MySQL, Site Builder and Domain Name Registration for free with free setup.

Dedicated Hosting comes with following features: 4 – 16 GB RAM, Dual core, 2.3 or 3.3 GHz Intel® Xeon Processor, 5 – 15 TB/month, 3 – 8 MB cache, CentOS 6.5 (64-bit), 500 – 1000 GB (RAID 1), 3 – 5 IPs and free domain name. There are three plans: Standard, Enhanced and Premium.

JustHost: Features and Control Panel

Account is equipped with cPanel.

Unlimited MySQL Databases.

Domain and Email Accounts Management is done with ease.

Free Google AdWords and other advertising credits.

DNS Management.

Private domain registration option available.

JustHost Support

24/7 phone support is provided to the clients. Other modes include: live chat, email and phone. Company Blog and knowledgebase provides various articles for troubleshooting and initial issues. Video tutorials provide the users with a step-by-step guide. The Company holds various social media pages with which customers can get hold of latest plans, discounts and promos. Through helpdesk and open ticket the client can ask for preferred support.

JustHost Uptime Report

JustHost is sincere towards its uptime assurance but no figure is published on their website. With over 2,000 servers which are manned 24/7, JustHost provides best uptime and server guarantee in the industry. Like other hosting companies, JustHost does experience downtime at some point of time. For this the customer has the option of cancelling the account and receiving a pro-rated refund in case the uptime provided does not suit the requirements. 99.5% is estimated to be JustHost’s uptime value. Downtime issues are resolved within 15 minutes approximately.

Pros

Linux and Windows server options.

User-friendly cPanel for all types of customers.

Unlimited bandwidth and domains.

No set up fees.

Web designing or anti-virus software is provided for free.

Easy to build websites.

Tools like Google AdWords and Yahoo! ad credits provided.

Free ecommerce and shopping cart software.

Cons

Support through ticket and chat is not effective at times.

No daily server backups

20 minutes wait for live chat is a long time.

No uptime guarantee issues by the Company officially.

Lot of up selling in its cPanel.

Cancellation Policy

Cancellation process is easy with JustHost customers. The process can be initiated with the use of chat, ticket or phone. They are provided with refunds against unused amount. Cancellation within the first month comes with a no-question full refund. Domain fees and add-on costs are not refunded

Conclusion

JustHost is ideal for a low-cost budget hosting solution. Those with business class hosting demands would have to look somewhere else. Their simple and easy plans are best suitable for small enterprises. Plans are infused with a lot of usability features for creating and managing websites. JustHost has been formed since 2008 and from its track record; one can ascertain that it has grown to be one of the industry’s most well-known brands.

