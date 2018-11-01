Latest News And Web Hosting Review HostRocket

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Hostrocket

Hostrocket was founded in 1999, is very popular web hosting firm. Their headquarter is located in Clifton Park, NY. Since its inception, company has been providing outstanding hosting solutions such as website hosting, shared SSD hosting, Reseller VPS hosting and dedicated hosting. Their data centers offer high uptime and unmatched reliability. For network security, they have DOS and DDoS attack prevention. On-site staff is available 24/7 to handle the technical issues including hardware, software, and networking. Currently, Hostrocket is providing hosting services to around 50000 websites. SSD shared hosting is a perfect solution for individual or business website. With their reseller VPS hosting get Cpanel for website manager and webhost manager for web hosts and server administrator.

Introduction To HostRocket

HostRocket has been in business since 1999 and is a New York based company formed by two enthusiasts Brendan Brader and John Reyes. HostRocket has served around 50,000 customers worldwide. The datacenter is in New York itself and with the use of branded fiber network and routers; there has been very few instances of network issues. The company provides a large range of web hosting options and focuses on dedicated servers and web designing. Additional services provided are Domain Registrations, Remote Backup, SSL Certificates, Domain Transfers and Design Pricing and Portfolio. Reliability and scalability are two spotlights of this company.

Hosting Plans

Shared Web Hosting consists of four plans: Monthly Plan, Semi-Annual Plan, Annual Plan and Biennial Plan. All plans come with unlimited websites, email accounts, disk space and bandwidth. General features provided in these plans include: cPanel, integrated spam filtering, Web-based file manager, phpMyAdmin, PHP 5 with suPHP, CRON Abilities and AwStats web statistics.

Reseller Cloud Hosting comes with 1 GB RAM, 500 GB Bandwidth, 1-Core Processor, cPanel Control Panel, 20 GB SSD RAID Storage and WebHost Manager.

Dedicated Server Hosting comes with four plans: 16 GB INTEL E5-2620, 32 GB INTEL E5-2620, 16 GB DUAL INTEL E5-2620 and 32 GB DUAL INTEL E5-2620. Its specifications are 16 ? 32 GB Memory, 2×500 GB HDD – 2×120 GB SSD, 12 ? 24 Cores, Free RAID 1 and 100 TB Bandwidth. Additional features are: CentOS or Ubuntu Linux, free one hour replacement guarantee, package upgrades and 100 Mbit Uplink.

Features and Control Panel

cPanel control panel.

Unlimited autoresponders, POP3 E-mail accounts and iMAP Email Accounts.

RAID Storage

Unlimited Sub-domains, databases, FTP Accounts

Integrated spam filtering

Perl module installations for free

phpMyAdmin, PHP 5 with suPHP and MySQL 5

Support

Support is provided through various modes: ticket system, client login area and 24/7 phone support for US customers. For the convenience of clients, Knowledgebase and FAQ section is created for assistance and providing step-by-step instructions related to basic issues. For premium support in case of emergency, $10 can be paid for a rush ticket for preference

Uptime Report

HostRocket assures a 99.5% uptime guarantee for dedicated and shared web hosting plans. In case of any instances of downtime, the clients are well-informed in advance. For applying credits in instances of downtime, the client needs to apply manually.

Pros

For experienced web developers, professional hosting is provided for extra cost.

Even though it is paid, rush ticket becomes a life saver in case of emergency.

Cons

No toll free phone support, no regular backups, absence of live chat, forums and sub-standard support features irks users.

Downtime issues trouble the customers.

Cancellation Policy

For cancellation, the customer is required to provide respective card number for initiating the process. A 30 ? day money back guarantee is provided to all clients and this refund excludes set up fees.

Conclusion

For a professional web presence, HostRocket is an ideal selection. Their plans along with their respective features are given a comprehensive explanation in Company?s website. For best value plans, it is beneficial for the customer for signing up for long term contracts. This should not be an issue as the company has in-house support and own data systems. Even though lack of live chat and customer forums are not present and customers based out of US need to rely on other modes, they make up this lacking factor with the supply of rush ticket system.

HostRocket Sale

The Company is providing a 50% off on add ?on service of 256bit SSL Certificates.