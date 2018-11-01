Latest News And Web Hosting Review HostBlast Net

Company Overview : HostBlast

Hostblast is a popular and most stable web hosting companies offer inexpensive hosting solutions. Moreover, their uptime guarantee of 99% and 24/7 customer support is best in the hosting industry. Company’s hosting services include reseller, shared and dedicated hosting, SSL certificates. Hosting plans optimized for WordPress hosting which can be installed by one click only. Host blast has provided many great features including unlimited web space, bandwidth, domains, emails, PHP, MySQL and more. Moreover, they also offer subsequent software like WordPress, Mambo, email, multiple domains, FTP, and Joomla`s. On top of this, they offer the 30-day full refund, excluding charges for domain registration, dedicated IP, SSL certificates, web design services and dedicated IP.

Host Blast was established in year 2001 and is amongst most stable and oldest web hosting companies in the world. Faithfulness of Host Blast contented customers is the secret to their long history. It is a premier web hosting company where customers can find reliable web hosting services and low cost with plans starting as low as $1 per month. Even though Host Blast services are economical, their support systems and uptime guarantee are one of the best in the web hosting industry.

HostBlast: Reliability and Performance

SiteGeek analysis shows 99% uptime last week for HostBlast. It has 40% positive user sentiment on SiteGeek, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

HostBlast Plans

HostBlast provides shared hosting, reseller hosting, dedicated hosting, SSL certificates. Every Hosting plans are optimized for WordPress Hosting. At HostBlast, customer can install WordPress with a click of a button. It is so time-honored on the Web that search engines have unique algorithms to catalog WordPress sites. Not only WordPress, Host Blast platform is also well-suited for running Drupal, Joomla, Mambo and many other CMS, blog scripts and Forum.

HostBlast: Features and Control Panel

Host Blast services consist of features like Unlimited Band Width, Unlimited Emails, unlimited Web Space, Unlimited Domains, mysql, php and 24 by 7 support as customary. They concentrate focus in script hosting like: php mysql hosting, fantastico webhosting, and subsequent software’s: mambo and joomla hosting, wordpress blog hosting, forum, email, ftp and multiple domains hosting. Host Blast makes a distinction by offering better-quality customer service Guarantee. Customers will come across that Host Blast team is constantly helpful, friendly, understandable, and accessible 24 by7.

HostBlast Support

Host Blast gives highest quality 24 by 7, 365 days a year technical support through Helpdesk and live chat. They guarantee customer’s problems or questions will be resolved in a matter of minutes. There in house support team guarantee customers 24 by7, 365 days a year for all departments.

Pros

Host Blast provides 24 by 7, 365 days a year support to their consumers.

Cancellation Policy / Refund Policy

Host Blast hosting services offers 30 day money back guarantee. Every one of shared hosting packages is covered with 30-day money back guarantee. This policy does not cover any additional services such as: Dedicated SSL Certificate, Domain Registration, VPS, Web Design Services, Dedicated IP, and Dedicated Servers.

Conclusion

Host Blast is a foremost company providing easy but professional hosting to consumers since last 10 years. Host Blast began as a small business setup to bring Quality, Low Cost Hosting Solution. Over time, they have established themselves with leading edge technology to stay at the fore-front of the web hosting market. There is no need of technical knowledge to host a site with them. Host Blast is here to assist whenever customer need, just click on live chat option. It is important to have reliable web hosting for the business or organization’s domain name. Their web servers are located in world-class data centre with multiple fast connections to pivotal in ensuring that customer’s web sites run smoothly.