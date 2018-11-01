Latest News And Web Hosting Review Appliedi Net

Appliedi.net: Company overview

Applied Innovations is an internet solutions and hosting services provider. Applied.net Company started offering internet and hosting solutions in 1999. The company is located in the US. Operations are handled from 3 data centers in the US, the Terremark NAP and Telefonica Key Center in Miami, Florida which house most of the servers and another in Fremont, California that houses disaster recovery servers.

Performance/Reliability and Uptime report

Appliedi.net hosting company offers clients guaranteed network uptime of up to 100%. The company uses SSD RAID-10 disk storage and Intel Xeon processors to ensure optimum performance and lightning fast hosting speeds. The cloud infrastructure used by this company is built on Dell’s latest Equal logic hardware and is protected by CISCO’s enterprise-grade security, making it very reliable, secure and powerful.

Hosting plans

Reseller hosting from Appliedi.net operates on 3hosting plans: the Lite, Standard hosting plan and Pro hosting plan.

Shared web hosting from this company operates on 2 hosting plans: VS1package and VS2 hosting package. Some of the features common to both plans include 100% network uptime SLA, MySQL databases, 24/7 customer and technical support, a 60 day money back guarantee, Kentico, Joomla, DNN and WordPress along with many other 1-click install apps.

Dedicated server hosting on the other hand operates on 2 hosting plans: Dedicated Business Server package and the DedicatedEnterprise package.

VPS hosting services from this company offers clients 4 hosting plans: small hosting plan, medium plan, large hosting plan and extra-large hosting plans. Standard features of their VPS hosting include: Windows OS, Hyper-V 3.0 virtualization, Windows Server 2012, SSD storage, R1Soft Managed backups, 100% network uptime and 24/7/365 customer and technicalsupport from the US-based customer care team.

Cloud server solutions offered by this company are available in 4 plans: small, medium, large and extra-large hosting plan.

Clustered cloud servers operate from 4 hosting plans: Express plan, Professional plan, Business plan and Enterprise plan.

Features and Control Panel

Hosting from appliei.net comes with a variety of features. Some of these features are 100% network uptime SLA, MySQL databases, 24/7 customer and technical support, daily R1Soft continuous data protection backups, a 60 day money back guarantee, on demand scalability, Kentico, Joomla, DNN and WordPress along with many other 1-click install apps and features

Other features included are Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), managed network Firewall, automated daily data backups, Windows OS, Hyper-V 3.0 virtualization, MS SQL servers, Windows Server 2012, SSD RAID-10 disk storage, full admin access, asp.net code, Microsoft IIS, redundant networking among many others.

Pros

Appliedi.net offers a variety of hosting services.

The company’s hosting comes with a 60-day money back guarantee

Appliedi.net guarantees clients 100% network uptime.

Cons

The company does not have any discount coupons available to clients.

Cancellation/Refund Policy

Appliedi.net Company offers their clients a 60-day money back guarantee. Clients can therefore get a refund from the company before 60 days that is if they want to stop hosting with the company.

Support

US-based customer and technical support is available 24/7/365 from the company. The customer support team from the company is accessible via phone, e-mail and live chat.

Conclusion

The performance of the hosting services offered by applied.net Company is nothing short of excellent. On top of that, the company offers a variety of hosting services to its clients thus has a wide client base. The support team from appliedi.net is very reliable, always willing to help clients with their hosting needs.