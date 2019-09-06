Benefits Of Having a Website

According to current statistics, 125,000 new Internet Access Accounts are established every month in the United States alone. So if all the tips and methods are correctly followed your business can boom at a high percentage without the need for any advertising in any sort of media.

Unique opportunities for businesses

There is several unique opportunities for businesses like Instant Access to Information About Your Company's Goods and Services, Better Customer Feedback though response forms, online discussion, and focus groups, a Business that is highly adaptable to your customer's needs, Services that are not possible with traditional businesses. such as customer reviews of products and services, or computer generated suggestions of products based on customer preferences. you can Sell Your Product 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from the comfort of the customer's living room or bedroom.

Need for Business Online

There are many things that you need to make sure you have, to ensure flexibility and security for your online store. Here are outline the basics of bringing your business online.

Shopping Cart Software

There are several different solutions that you should consider for your shopping cart software that we will go over here. However, you need a lot of flexibility, you should probably consider another solution. My personal favorite is osCommerce. This is an open source (so its free!) shopping cart solution with a big, very active community to help you out along the way. Your host will need to have PHP and MySQL for osCommerce to function. It is very simple to run an unmodified version of osCommerce. You just download it, upload it to your server, and run the web-based install, or if you have Fantastico, you can automatically install it from there.

Merchant Account

This is a necessity of any e-commerce business because you need to be able to take payment in your store. There are several different ways you can go here. You can either go with a 3rd party processor or a true merchant account which is built into your shopping cart.