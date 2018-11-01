Latest News And Web Hosting Review ClouDNS Net

ClouDNS provide reliable hosting services to their customers around the world. They offer four types of DNS hosting that are a free platform to a custom DNS package. The company offers high uptime guarantee but not much information regarding server reliability. Besides, cloudns.net packed with lots of outstanding features such as free DNS hosting, and DDoS protected hosting packages for big organizations, 24/7 customer support is available through only forms and FAQ section. The company offers affordable hosting plans, especially for small and enterprise level companies. They offer the unique way to host DNS based service with basic or advanced prices for small to large businesses.

ClouDNS: Company Overview

ClouDNS is specialized DNS hosting company – since last five years they are offering Managed DNS. It was launched in March 1, 2010 by Boyan Peychev. In view of the fact that ever since 2010 ClouDNS is providing customers free DNS servers located in four different countries in Europe and USA. Free DNS is restricted to 3 domain names. For management of additional domain names, they recommend Premium DNS hosting that consist of additional 10 DNS servers located in five continents and more functionality.

To the customers having DDoS attacks against their DNS, they are providing DDoS Protected DNS. ClouDNS most recent service from 2015 – Private DNS servers. This is a top solution for DNS outsourcing with fully delegated cloud DNS servers, supported and managed by their team.

ClouDNS Reliability and Performance/ Uptime Report

SiteGeek analysis shows 99% uptime last week for ClouDNS. Up Time % is the amount of time websites hosted by the hosting company are available for users or visitors. ClouDNS time and again consistent high up-time percentages very close to 100%, means sites hosted by ClouDNS are available 24/7 or exceptionally close to 24/7. ClouDNS has 54.55 % positive user sentiment on SiteGeek, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

ClouDNS Plans

ClouDNS offers free DNS, premium DNS, Ddos protected DNS, private DNS servers.

For Free DNS plan they are offering: 4 DNS servers in Europe and USA, 3 domain names, Unlimited DNS records for each domain name, Unlimited Web redirects, 3 Mail forwards, Dynamic DNS for devices with dynamic IP addresses – for example IP cameras.

ClouDNS Features and Control Panel

+10 DNS servers located in five continents – Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Australia

40 or more domain names

200 or more Mail forwards

Domain parking – a simple web page with various templates, contact forms and domain selling tools

Zone Transfers –servers can be used for both Primary and Secondary DNS

Reverse DNS for the owners of IP networks

TTL from 1 minute to 2 days per each record

DNS branding

Detailed statistics

HTTP API – customers can integrate all scripts and instruments with services

1,000 % Uptime SLA – if client have one minute downtime, ClouDNS will compensate with 10

All extended features – DNS branding, TTL management, Reverse DNS, Domain parking, Zone Transfers, Detailed statistics and HTTP API

ClouDNS Support

Client has to use ClouDNS support page for all queries related to services.

Pros

Servers available in 9 different locations in North America, Europe and Australia

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

ClouDNS offer seven-day-money-back guarantee. If for any reason customer is not contented, they can basically ask for a refund within seven days of hosting account upgrade.

Conclusion

ClouDNS is a dedicated company with over five years experience at the DNS administration. Their easy-to-use Control panel, is being expanded and developed with different functionalities every day. All its conveniences can be integrated in customer’s instruments or web site through HTTP API –complete automation can be achieved, if you administer a lot of domain names. ClouDNS is trusted by numerous people, as they have hosted over 200,000 domain names at their servers.