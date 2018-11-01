Latest News And Web Hosting Review Asmallorange

A Small Orange Overview

ASmallOrange (ASO) is presently serving tens and thousands of clients globally. Since 2003, ASO is delivering hosting services with a solid customer support and services. Their US based data centers are located in Texas, Michigan and Dearborn; all provide great reliability, speed and connectivity for their respective clients. Their highly skilled support staff serves the customers with all manner of issues related to their hosting experience. Generally, Company is known for their high tech support, flexible plans and solid relationship with their clients.

ASO`s packages are affordable and fit for user`s need and budget. On top of that, company provides unlimited hosting without overselling. Company takes pride on itself for its personal and homely service and runs on the principle of its five core values: passion, relationship, people, integrity and dependability.

A Small Orange: Reliability and Uptime Performance

ASO truly cares about their customers by providing great reliability and best infrastructure. They do not oversell resources and also do not claim an inaccessible level of performance on assumption that client`s requirements will never reach such levels. Talking about their reliability, no question goes unanswered and they give 90 days money back guarantee.

Company promises to give 99.9% uptime guarantee along with live status page to track performance. Clients are credited with one day’s of free service for every 45 minutes if uptime guarantee is not met. Company is upfront and honest in its dealings.

A Small Orange Plans

ASO offers wide range of web hosting plans from shared to reseller, VPS, cloud and dedicated hosting. All plans include bandwidth, storage, free domain name and ability to host websites. They include features like, email accounts, live chat support, SSD storage and more. All plans are fully scalable along with 90 days money back guarantee. Company also recommend Cloud VPS plan, but they have no introduced Clementine Managed Plans. Therefore, while user will receive cPanel details, they won`t have to worry about server configuration. All plans are affordable and structured in such a way that user pay for the resources without involvement of expensive upgrades.

A Small Orange: Features and Control Panel

Some really good features are available. Shared hosting plans come with SSD driven hosting environment, daily backups and automatic script installation. Company also offers unlimited POP3, mailing lists, FTP accounts, MySQL and sub domains. For extra cost, customer can buy more bandwidth, premium support and also take dedicated IP addresses for SSL sites.

As customer is provided with WordPress and other applications, they are able to access the control panel. Control panel enables organizing all hosting functions in one centralized location that makes hosting more user friendly and convenient. For management of website, company uses industry standard cPanel. They use added options such as PHP selector, SiteLock Security, R1Soft backup access, Pagespeed Optimizer. ASO has standard version that makes it simple to follow any cPanel guides as well as locating whatever user is looking for.

A Small Orange Support

All support channels are outsourced and experts work remotely. Just submit ticket and technical support team will revert within half an hour with comprehensive solutions. This is the area where ASO excels while rests hosting companies fail. Company has 24/7 customer support via live chat, traditional email ticketing and phone. Apart from this, they have other support resources like documents and tutorials.

Pros

Free domain name

Better business bureau rating

90 day money back guarantee

Cons

No unlimited bandwidth

Live chat not available on weekends

Cancellation Policy

Company offers 90 days money back guarantee on shared web hosting, semi-dedicated plans and cloud VPS. Only eligible plans are entitled for an account credit on a prorated basis.

Conclusion

ASmallOrange is a great hosting solution for small and medium sized businesses. New and advanced user feels comfortable in seconds with the services rendered. Their packages are feature rich and affordable with positive policy on cancellation and money back guarantee. One major drawback is lack of support. Company always offer monthly payment options, up front quoted pricing, discounted pre-paid plans, instead of offering three to five year packages.