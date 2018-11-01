Latest News And Web Hosting Review Atlh.net

‘Atlanta Hosting’ is a web hosting company that was founded in 2006 and based in Atlanta, U.S.A. this company focuses on delivering the best quality and reliable web hosting solutions. The hosting solutions atlh.net offers are designed for individuals, small and medium businesses and programmers, It offers a broad range of hosting solutions from web hosting to domain hosting, reseller hosting, and cPanel hosting. It utilizes high-performance servers for excellent speed, performance, and reliability. The customer support team is available 24/7 via e-mail, phone and live chat to cater for clients queries.

Atlh.net provides web hosting solutions for Unix servers. The company is very professional in its approach and provides reliable yet affordable hosting.

Services offered

Linux-based cPanel and reseller hosting solutions

Key selling points

They offer value for money services with monthly contracts. Customization is also possible. Customer care service is prompt.

Target Customers

alth.net is an excellent option for those seeking personal web hosting solutions. They also target small and medium businesses.

Location : Florida

Reliability and uptime

Atlh.net does not give any uptime guarantee on its website but assures that the connectivity and reliability are of superior quality. They use standard Unix utilities and ensure a secure server environment well guarded with firewalls. All the servers which used are Dual Xeon 3.2GHz and RedHat Linux servers.

Plan and Pricing

Atlh.net offers very affordable prices for hosting services. It has four types of plans to offer which are:

Starter plans at $2.95 per month

at $2.95 per month Small Business plan at $6.95 pm

at $6.95 pm Professional Plan at $8.95 pm

at $8.95 pm Professional Plus plan at $12.95 pm

Features and control panel

The much popular cPanel provided with each account which is easy to use and manage. Also, every plan lets you have addon domains also which is an advantage.

Technical Support

If there is an issue, the client can raise a ticket which gets taken care of.

Conclusion

Whatever be your web hosting requirements, you are sure to find a solution at atlh.net.