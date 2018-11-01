Latest News And Web Hosting Review CloudWays

CloudWays : Company Overview

CloudWays is a Managed Cloud Hosting Platform with a 1-click deployment for 15+ web applications on multiple cloud infrastructures-namely DigitalOcean, Vultr, Amazon Web Services, and Google Compute Engine. It offers an extremely easy way to monitor, manage and deploy high-performance applications which help you to focus on developing your web application and business & they focus on the hosting side. They provide the facility of a one-stop shop for all application hosting needs with simplicity and ease-of-use. Cloudways has worked with lots of companies in hosting their applications and it has a wide range of clients from all over the world. They have servers in Spain and Dubai & are focused on a global clientele base. Cloudways is cloud-based web application hosting company which offers managed cloud hosting options to you for easily run your applications. It focuses on your business instead of focusing on running the application or site. Their managed hosting services include WordPress, Magento, and Joomla. They also offer a number of additional services, like – DNS, email, and load testing to provide higher quality services which are based on your needs.

Key Selling Points

Leading cloud hosting platform for development and deployment of PHP-based CMS, e-commerce stores, and web apps

Combining the strength of Nginx, Varnish, Apache, and Memcached, the formula ensures that websites load 100% faster.

Free Server Management

300% faster performance compared to other cloud platforms due to its cutting-edge ThunderStack hosting technology with HTTP/2 and advance caching systems.

Services Offered

Cloud Hosting Platform: Developers can deploy cloud servers for $5.

What for Customers?

Free SSL (Let's Encrypt), free sub-domain-based staging areas, free SMTP addon, and free WordPress automated migrations.

Fast performance and affordable plans

Reliable and Managed cloud infrastructure

Best choice for managed cloud hosting services

Up-time Guarantee: 99.99%

Target Customers: business websites, interactive blogs, e-commerce stores, web applications, Developers, designers, and web media agencies, digital agencies and high-profile eCommerce web sites

Establishment: 2011

Support: 24 x 7 Live Chat and Support Portal

Executive

Co-founder: Aaqib Gadit

Reliability & Uptime Report

Cloudways offers 99.99% uptime guarantee. It provides automated hourly and daily backups with same & cross-cloud. It deploys multiple apps on single or multiple cloud hosts with great performance, security, and scalability.

Hosting Plans

Cloudways has hosting plans for beginners to professionals. Its plans start from $5 per month. Its all plans offer the facility of unlimited application with large server & affordable price.

Features & Control Panel

Cloudways offers the facility of managed cloud hosting for everyone. It provides easy web app deployment for designers, developers & agencies. Cloudways platform offers various features, some of them are – SFTP connection, application restore, dedicated MySQL database, Git integration and deployment Via Git, application and server cloning and much more. Its all servers are automatically updated and repaired as soon as new updates are available. It also offers the facility of one – click application installs, server scaling, based on bandwidth, hard disk space, processor and RAM, billing on an hourly basis, unlimited domains, unlimited application installations, automatic backup, SSL certificate configuration, server add-ons advance server settings etc.

Support

Cloudways offers uninterrupted and good customer support to their clients. They offer the facility of live chat & ticketing system to their clients. They have good staff members which are highly trained, experienced & technically qualified. They are able to handle the queries effectively & efficiently and try to deliver maximum satisfaction. Cloudways offers 24/7/365 technical support facility. They also provide free consultation session.

Pros

Cloudways has various pros, some of the major pros are – very reliable, simple to use, optimized stack, 30 days money back guarantee and much more. Its panel is also ok.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Cloudways provides great service but still if you have any confusion then need not to worry as it offers solid 30 days money back guarantee. So you can easily use it & judge it that it is worthy for you or not.

Latest News

(May 11, 2017) Cloudways Introduces Multi-Domain Protection Through Free Let's Encrypt SSL Certificates to simplify SSL deployment and management. It would protect multiple domains with a single certificate without any cost.

Performance improvements for SSL-protected (HTTPS) websites using Varnish Compatibility. The company has integrated with Let's Encrypt SSL certificate authority, which allows site owners to deploy free SSL certificates on supported apps. Content delivery gets faster with the updated rules of Varnish cache on ThunderStack, web apps slashing loading time, resource allocation optimized at the server-end.

Performance improvements for SSL-protected (HTTPS) websites using Varnish Compatibility. The company has integrated with Let's Encrypt SSL certificate authority, which allows site owners to deploy free SSL certificates on supported apps. Content delivery gets faster with the updated rules of Varnish cache on ThunderStack, web apps slashing loading time, resource allocation optimized at the server-end. DigitalOcean's Bengaluru INdia, Data Center Is Now Available on Cloudways Cloud Platform (Marketwired – June 10, 2016).

CTO and Co-founder of Cloudways

Cloudways Cloud Platform is a powerful app deployment solution for India and its neighboring regions.

Contact Info:

Address: Cloudways 52 Springvale, Pope Pius XII Street, Mosta MST2653, Malta Mosta Malta

Conclusion

Cloudways is a spontaneous cloud hosting platform which enables bloggers, novices, designers, developers and agencies to easily manage and deploy applications on Amazon EC2 servers & DigitalOcean. Cloudways optimizes and setup all the necessary software on the DigitalOcean and Amazon EC2 servers. So you need not worry about installing MySQL, Linux, Varnish, PHP, Memcache, Nginx, Apache and other scripts on the servers.