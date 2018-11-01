Latest News And Web Hosting Review AlibabaHost

Alibabahost is a popular private help company, founded in 2008. The company operates and maintains their hardware. They give complete flexibility and control for websites all time. On top of this, they offer guaranteed 99.9% high uptime and 24 hours server monitoring by efficient and hard working support team. Company’s hosting services include VPS hosting, shared hosting, SSL certificates, domain name registration and domain transfer. Apart from this, their server gives outstanding performance with cPanel running on LightSpeed web server and Linux. Their shared hosting servers came with enterprise hardware and protected DDoS protection. Alibabahost provides web solution at very competitive rates, and their top line servers give exceptional support.

AlibabaHost Overview

AlibabaHost was launched in year 2008; it is privately held hosting firm, profitable and debt-free. Company is persistently increasing number of customers. AlibabaHost identify with hosting technology better than anybody, and that shows in infrastructure, services, support, systems and network stability. They use and operate their own hardware. Customer gets more for their money at AlibabaHost. It merges the most advanced hosting services to give absolute control, flexibility and reliability for customer’s website at all times.

Reliability and Performance

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for AlibabaHost. It has 75% positive user sentiment on SiteGeek, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

AlibabaHost Plans

AlibabaHost offers different plans like shared hosting, VPS hosting other services like domain name registration, domain transfer, SSL certificate etc… AlibabaHost cPanel shared hosting gives consistency and solid performance with cPanel running on top of LightSpeed Web Server and Cloud Linux for a incredibly swift combination with performance up to 9x faster than just Apache and Linux alone. AlibabaHost shared hosting servers are constructed with enterprise hardware [SSD based HDD] and are very well protected by 500 Gbps Anti- DDoS protection.

AlibabaHost: Features and Control Panel

Features includes: Disk Space, Monthly Bandwidth, Add-On Domains, Email Accounts, Email Forwarders, Email Autoresponders, Parked Domains, Sub Domains, MySQL Databases On SSD Drives, CGI, CPanel Control Panel, LiteSpeed Webserver, Webmail, Log Files + Site Stats, Customizable Error Pages, Spam Protection, Softaculous Script Installer, IonCube Loader, Zend Optimizer, CloudLinux, SSH Access, PHP Version Selector, Moneyback Guarantee, Freebies: Free Website Migration, Free Website Templates, Free Marketing Ebooks, Free SEO Tools, Daily CPremote Backups, 24/7 Support, Free Awesomeness & Love, Available Addons, Dedicated IP Address, Daily Backup, 10GB Extra HDD, Pricing: Monthly, Semiannually, Annually, Biannually, Triannually

AlibabaHost Support

AlibabaHost technical support department is functional 24 by 7, 365 days a year. Customer can Open a ticket for all technical related queries.

Pros

Customer’s gets benefit of Live Sales Chat as it is Available 24 by 7

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

AlibabaHost provides “No Questions Asked” Anytime money back guarantee with all their hosting plans. Customer satisfaction or their money back! AlibabaHost cancellation policy is very simple – if customer cancels their hosting account they will be given refund for the remainder of the term. Refund will exclude any setup fees that were charged when customer signed up and any domain registration fee that was paid as AlibabaHost incur a cost for these. But customers can keep their domain name.

Conclusion

AlibabaHost thrives to achieve its mission statement every day. Their mission is to persistently strive towards 100% customer satisfaction and be enhanced leader in the hosting industry with high level of service excellence and extraordinary low pricing. AlibabaHost number one priority is consumer satisfaction which is accomplished by providing cost efficient web solutions, connections for websites, top of the line servers and exceptional customer support. AlibabaHost depends on customers for existence and has right hosting package.