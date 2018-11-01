E-commerce Hosting For Customized Online Shopping Carts

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on E-commerce Hosting

E-commerce Hosting

Unique Selling Points

Trading of products or Services electronically using the Internet.

It provide direct sales to consumers available online.

E-Commerce Process includes Business to Consumers (B2C), Consumer to Consumer (C2C), Business to Business (B2B).

E-Commerce Examples: Electronic funds transfer, supply chain management, Internet marketing, mobile commerce, electronic data interchange (EDI), inventory management systems, online transaction processing, and automated data collection systems.

A professionally designed website is an attractive option for many online businesses providing e-commerce functionality to its clients.

An easy-to-use store builder capable of accepting, processing, and confirming the sales orders.

Easy to set up as per requirements and customizable

An E-Commerce Hosting provider offers templates to develop online catalogs, software to build customized online shopping carts.

Make arrangements for safe and secure purchasing of a credit card, and providing an inventory tracking and management tools.

Applications/Softwares – E-commerce Hosting

WooCommerce

The world’s most famous, elegant and biggest shareholder in the global e-commerce platform market

A WordPress plugin with added e-Commerce functionality to popular CMS developed by WooThemes which was acquired by WordPress. Hence, as a result, WooCommerce is now an official WordPress product.

Available for free

Requires domain and hosting service, hence the store-owner has complete control over data

Flexible and customizable to fulfill the business requirements

It powers 23% of the web's e-Commerce stores of WordPress users.

It supports single-product micro-stores to the largest retailers with multi-thousand-item catalogs.

Shopify

Powers more than half a million e-commerce websites

High-accessibility and ease of use for non-developers

Integrate full-fledged ERPs'

Customers: SME's, Large Companies

The customers can avail it as for as packaged software-as-a-service (SaaS) product for a monthly fee.

Customizable through the Shopify App Store with more than 2000 available plugins

Data hosted on provider's servers

Customers: Cater the most of online businesses needs

Cost-effective and fastest way to set up an e-Commerce business

The company charges a transaction fee of up to 2% on each sale.

Helping Tools: E-mail, Social Media

Software Providers

Volusion – All-in-one website builder for retailers and brands. The provider company focussed on engaging founders in SME's market by providing updated logo, branding, improved UI, faster development cycle.

The software integrates with Shippo, Paypal, Stripe and soon Zapier, Yopto, Square, Xero, and Amazon

CEO: Kevin Sproles

E-Commerce Store Brand Name

Physical or Online, the Business name means a lot. The name provides recognition and business start with that. Every communication in or out with stakeholders contains that ‘Name' and have a great impact on success.

Small, Medium or Large Enterprises all like to popularise their Business Name. For that lot of resources spent on Marketing tactics and Public Relations activity.

And, when all it is ‘Name,' choose it appropriately.