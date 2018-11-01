Latest News And Web Hosting Review TheWebco Co NZ

USP
- The Web Company, a Swiss Army knife when it comes to web services.
Establishment: 2004
Headquarters: Auckland
Achievements/Awards
- Westpac announced TWC as a finalist in the 2015 Westpac Auckland Business Awards for Excellence in Strategy & Planning
- Won the Idealog – Business <5m T/O Technology Category at the 2014 AUT Excellence in Business Support Awards
- Netguide announced the finalists in its annual Web Awards 2013, the premier competition for recognising the best websites produced in NZ
- Winner- Best Mid Sized Business in Waitakere 09 and Finalist – Vero Business Excellence Awards 2010. The Web Company, as “your web performance partner”™, delivers professional, leading-edge web solutions to small- to medium-sized businesses throughout NZ and internationally.
Services Offered
- Web Consultancy, Digital Strategy, Digital Media, Digital Branding, and Digital E-DM Strategy
- Website design, development, and applications
- Online marketing (search engine optimisation, pay per click advertising, social media optimisation, and marketing, etc.)
- Website hosting, domain names
- Magento E-Commerce, Mobile Websites, WordPress Sites, Email Services
What for Customers?
- Wide range of web services, and solutions
Support: 24.7.365
- Enhances client's online business presence, credibility,, and visibility