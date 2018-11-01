Latest News And Web Hosting Review M2Host

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Web Hosting Review M2Host

Web Hosting Review M2Host

m2host has been providing reliable hosting solutions and excellent infrastructure since 2005. Their server network is fully redundant with the fully professional team. The company offers 99% uptime guarantee and 30-day money back guarantee as well. This hosting company is perfect for those who are looking for shared or reseller hosting package for Windows or Linux platform. Hosting services include VPS servers, SSL certificates, domain names, Linux shared hosting, Windows shared hosting and static IP address. Besides this, the company is feature rich and offers a number of benefits to the customers such as free PHP script, free site builder, unlimited bandwidth, emails, cpanel accounts, free online site builder and others.

M2Host Overview

m2host.com was established in the year 2005 and has been providing hosting solutions since then. They claim to have excellent infrastructure in terms of servers and processors. Also the give assurance that they meet all the security standards and quality performance and speed in guaranteed. Data is safe as it is routed through a network which is completely redundant and fail proof. Customer support is the back bone of any hosting company and should be carefully and promptly addressed, this fact is understood by m2host.com and they do believe in going the extra mile to satisfy the customer. They have a very professional and talented team backing the company which helps the customers round the clock! m2host.com offers cPanel, which itself is a huge plus point for any developer or site owner as it comes with numerous advantages with it. m2host.com is recommended for personal as well as business websites.

M2Host Uptime

m2host.com guarantees 100% uptime and its recent records do show that they have been able to provide above 99% uptime to major of their client base.

M2Host Plans

m2host.com provides Shared and Reseller Hosting services for both Linux and Windows platform. It also provides dedicated servers for those who require the same. There are three plans available in each category of shared and reseller hosting. The major highlights of these plans are as follows:

Linux Shared Hosting: This category has three plans which are as follows:

Web Starter Plan- This plan starts at a low price and lets you host one website. As it provides you with unlimited space and band width, it is an ideal thing for new beginners. Web Personal Plan: With this plan you can host four websites in total. It provides you with free online site builder and unlimited web space and bandwidth. There is a 30 days money back guarantee and 100% uptime guarantee. Web Expert Plan: If you are looking for a shared hosting plan that can give you unlimited websites to host then this is the plan you should pick. If an yearly fees is paid then you get a free domain name.

Linux Reseller hosting: This category of reseller hosting also offers three plans which are as follows:

Reseller Starter Plan: This allows you to create 25 cPanel accounts. Reseller Personal: With this plan you can create 100 cPanel accounts. Reseller Expert Plan: This gives you the facility to create unlimited number of cPanel accounts.

All the three plans give you the benefit of unlimited web space and band width and other useful features.

Windows Shared Hosting: This also has similar three plans namely-

Web Starter: gives you one website Web Personal: With this plan you can host 4 websites Web Expert: Unlimited websites can be hosted with this plan.

Windows reseller Hosting Plan

Reseller Starter Plan: This allows you to create 25 Plesk accounts. Reseller Personal: With this plan you can create 100 Plesk accounts. Reseller Expert Plan: This gives you the facility to create un limited number of Plesk accounts.

As per your requirements, any one of the above plans can be selected at very competitive price.

Besides this m2host.com also provides dedicated servers for both Linux and Windows platform. there are three options of server models available with a CPU speed of 2, 2.4 and 2.8 GHz.

M2Host: Features and Control Panel

Free online site builder

Unlimited Web space and Bandwidth

Unlimited Email accounts

Free directl domain registrar

WHM and Control Panel

Plesk

M2Host Support

mehost.com offers a 24 hour online support department. They give you the options of calling them or emailing them. Existing customers can also generate a ticket for their issues. Live chat option is also available.

Pros

Some of the features/facts related to m2host.com definitely shine out like:

The price tag is not too bulk.

The customer support and the response is good.

Free migration is a good thing.

Cons

Some of the customers have complained about their cancellation or refund policy and process to slow or nonexistent. They really need to improve on that front.

Cancellation Policy

If you feel that you do not want to continue taking the services of m2host. com then they do provide you with a 30 day money back guarantee. It gets you a full refund.

Conclusion

m2host.com is a good hosting service provider if you are looking for reseller or shared hosting plans for Linux or Windows platform. They have a number of plans and one of them is sure to suit your requirements and your pocket too.

