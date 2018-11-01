Latest News And Web Hosting Review Easily.co.uk

Easily.co.uk is a popular web hosting and domain name company founded in 1999. It is a part of NetNames Group. They provide domain names and web hosting services to support newcomers to start their online web presence. The company aims to offer cost effective and reliable services backed by round the clock customer support. Their hosting solutions include great features such as they personalize email address with a domain name to create a professional image. All email packages include anti spam and anti virus protection. Additionally, get a one-click installation of WordPress, Linux web hosting with Joomla and Drupal, unlimited bandwidth. They have professionally designed templates, therefore, no need for a web designer to develop web projects.

Easily.co.uk Overview

Easily is UK based hosting company established in 1999 that mainly focused on offering entry level hosting services. Web host is presently owned and operated by popular company known as Group NBT. They offer number of hosting services such as web hosting, internet marketing services and domain name registration. On top of this, they provide both Linux and Windows server with their shared packages.

Shared hosting packages are provides everything that suits customers need for personal or small businesses. However, company doesn’t have advanced hosting options like Dedicated or VPS. But still company is providing assistance to more than 100000 users globally.

Due to their easy to use and low cost services offer high level of professional support center for all customers.

Reliability and Uptime Performance

Company operates servers out of data center in London with complete redundancy built for power and network connections. Due to this, it decreases the possibility of outages produced by facility failure. Their product embodies all security information center along with multiple internet connections, 24 hours network monitoring and emergency power and firewalls. They avoid overloading servers that is a most common cause of site downtime with shared packages.

Though, company does not offer uptime guarantee, but their average uptime for the last month was 99.79%.

Hosting Plans

Web host offers three shared hosting packages known as Beginners, Advanced and Professional. All plans comprise with unlimited bandwidth. Their pricing is standard and lower than what user would expect. Customers go with annual payment arrangements still affordable for the customers. Company offers Linux and Windows hosting packages for personal, small or large business websites. Linux Plan `Beginner` is best option for personal website or blog. This plan includes 1GB web Space, MySQL database, plan do not cost set cost. Linux plans provide features such as Control panel, UK telephone support and statistics tool etc. Applications like Joomla, Drupal and WordPress can install in just a single click.

For small and large business website customer can go with `Advanced and `Professional` plans.

Features and Control Panel

Company`s shared hosting packages deliver lot of advantages. Each package includes every feature that most sites will require. They personalize email address with domain to develop professional images. Email packages come with anti-spam and anti-virus protection. Moreover, company provides professionally designed templates, integrated search engine tools to find websites, One click install applications with unlimited bandwidth, in house customer support by well experienced and highly skilled experts.

Control panel simply enables to read in time period of what quantity information measure are mistreatment and enables to purchase more information measure directly from interface. Users are provided with in house control panel. Clients can transfer data through EasilyMe file manager on the instrument panel.

Support

Company provides various support channels such as Live support through toll free number is available but only Monday- Friday 9AM to 5:30PM. Contact through email or problem reporting system anytime, support team will response instantly. Online knowledge base is certainly more extensive and arranged for usability.

Pros

Above average reliability for shared hosting

UK based data center

Both Windows and Linux servers are available

Cons

Additional cost of website builder

Lack of support channels

Cancellation Policy

In case of any issues and dissatisfaction regarding services, client can give notice for cancellation of the account and ask for refund. Company offers 30 day money back policy for their customers. Cancellation request should be given to support teams through email. Team will not ask any question and send request for further process.

Conclusion

Easily.co.uk is a great option to host small or medium sites. Company`s pricing is fair along with great technical support. However, there is some complain regarding uptime guarantees or SLAs, even though it is reliable web host with few problems.