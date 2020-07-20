U.S. Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chairman of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Science, Oceans, Fisheries, and Weather, Gary Peters (D-MI), and Roger Wicker (R-MS), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation introduced Bipartisan Bill to Advancing Artificial Intelligence Research Act of 2020.

The bill will establish a national program to advance artificial intelligence (AI) research at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and authorize multiple research institutes to study AI's benefits and challenges.

The Act would ensure that NIST is promoting transparent and consensus-based standards for AI. It would establish at least six AI research institutes focused on long-term challenges in AI, advancing AI research and deployment, and providing grants for these purposes to organizations like universities and non-profit institutions. The bipartisan legislation also establishes a pilot program at the National Science Foundation (NSF) for grants to research artificial intelligence topics.

Gardner and Peters also introduced today the AI Scholarship-for-Service Act, which was recommended by the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence to expand pipelines for artificial intelligence talent into all levels of government.

Cory Gardner is a member of the U.S. Senate serving Colorado: “Artificial intelligence offers immense opportunities to change the world for the better and increase people's quality of life everywhere.”

“But it also presents unique challenges, so we must continue to thoroughly research these developing technologies as we expand the use of them. I'm proud to partner with Senator Peters and Chairman Wicker on this initiative to ensure the U.S. continues to be a global leader in technology and at the forefront of artificial intelligence.”

Cory Gardner sits on the Energy & Natural Resources Committee, the Foreign Relations Committee, the Commerce, Science, & Transportation Committee. He is the Chairman of the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and the International Cybersecurity Policy.

Senator Peters, a founding member of the Senate Artificial Intelligence Caucus, said: “Artificial intelligence, with nearly limitless applications, is becoming essential for the public and private sectors.”

“This legislation is vital to ensuring America remains the world leader in this rapidly developing applied technology, which is particularly important as countries like China pour resources into artificial intelligence research and applications.”

Senator Wicker said: “Artificial intelligence can transform society, the economy, and the government in dramatic ways, so it is important to understand its benefits and challenges.”

“This bill would promote standards and guidance for this emerging technology and help ensure our nation continues to be a leader in AI research and development through public and private collaboration. I thank Senator Gardner for his work on this important issue.”

Press Release gardner.senate.gov June 04, 2020