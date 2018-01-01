IT Service Provider Wipro

Services Offered

Big data analytics solution, Data Discovery: It collects, stores and analyze massive amounts of raw data produced by sensors, cameras, sales reports, social media campaigns. Hence, to obtain useful insights into their business.

The solution is available on a “pay-per-insight” pricing model.

Strategic Partners: Microsoft

Vice President & Global Head – Analytics: Pallab Deb

Target Customers: Industries such as banking and financial Services, retail, energy, education, and manufacturing.

Provides capabilities to clients to build domain-specific business applications across industry.

(August 07, 2017) The company brought Big data analytics solution, Data Discovery to Microsoft’s Azure Cloud Platform. The modules leverage to speed-up development. Also, it would reduce implementation time and initial cost drastically. The platform leverages Microsoft’s Cortana Intelligence Suite which includes HDInsight, Stream Analytics, Data Lake Analytics, Machine Learning and Power B to build analytical applications.