Latest News and Hosting Review Evocative

Evocative

About Evocative

Key Selling Points

An owner and operator of secure, compliant, highly available data centers.

The trusted guardians of our clients’ Internet infrastructure

Headquarters: North America

Data Centers: Silicon Valley and Los Angeles

Executive

CEO: Arman Khalili

President: Derek Garnier

Services Offered

colocation, hybrid IT, managed a private cloud, dedicated hosting, and network and security services

custom Internet infrastructure solutions

Customers

Target Customers: enterprises in Silicon Valley, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Los Angeles

What for Customers?

Delivers innovative solutions for organizations to meet their current technology requirements and realize their future business goals