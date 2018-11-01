Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community

Home » Latest Webhosting News » story » Latest News and Hosting Review Evocative

Latest News and Hosting Review Evocative

Hosting Review Evocative

About Evocative – Hosting Review Evocative

Key Selling Points

  • An owner and operator of secure, compliant, highly available data centers.
  • The trusted guardians of our clients’ Internet infrastructure

Headquarters: North America

Data Centers: Silicon Valley and Los Angeles

Executive

CEO: Arman Khalili
President: Derek Garnier

Services Offered – Hosting Review Evocative

  • colocation, hybrid IT, managed a private cloud, dedicated hosting, and network and security services
  • custom Internet infrastructure solutions

Customers – Hosting Review Evocative

Target Customers: enterprises in Silicon Valley, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Los Angeles

What for Customers?

  • Delivers innovative solutions for organizations to meet their current technology requirements and realize their future business goals
DMCA.com Protection Status

%d bloggers like this: