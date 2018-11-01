Latest News and Hosting Review Evocative

Hosting Review Evocative
Key Selling Points
- An owner and operator of secure, compliant, highly available data centers.
- The trusted guardians of our clients’ Internet infrastructure
Headquarters: North America
Data Centers: Silicon Valley and Los Angeles
Executive
CEO: Arman Khalili
President: Derek Garnier
Services Offered – Hosting Review Evocative
- colocation, hybrid IT, managed a private cloud, dedicated hosting, and network and security services
- custom Internet infrastructure solutions
Customers – Hosting Review Evocative
Target Customers: enterprises in Silicon Valley, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Los Angeles
What for Customers?
- Delivers innovative solutions for organizations to meet their current technology requirements and realize their future business goals