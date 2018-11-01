Latest News And Web Hosting Review HostedFX

Hostedfx has been offering quality web hosting services at affordable rates, since 2005. Their mission was to provide hosting solution which focuses on profit as well as quality of services. By using advanced technology and hardware, company offers outstanding support to their customers. Today, Hostedfx is serving up to thousands of companies. They have high skilled support team that is available 24/7. Additionally, if customer pays for shared or reseller hosting account annually, then company personally fund the cost of customer’s domain registration. Their hosting features include no setup fees or hidden charges, technical support available all the time; they have their own affiliate program.

HostedFX Overview

HostedFX Web started as a one-man team in 2005 and has since grown into a talented team of people that work passionately. The team is dedicated to providing the best support, along with using the greatest technology and hardware. The Company has hosted over nine hundred domains and boasts of a customer base of more than 500 clients. The mission is not to focus on profit, but quality of service and the customers` needs.

The Company owns its Tier-IV datacenter in Ohio located and their resources combine a robust network along with proven equipment to create a high performance data environment. HostedFX believes in not compromising the quality for providing low cost solutions.

HostedFX Plans

Dedicated server has a wide range of plan options that are made to work according to the customer’s requirements. 10TB SERVERS consist of 10TB Budget plan which provides Intel Xeon 6 Core CPU up to 2x 6 Core CPUs, 12GB RAM up to 192GB RAM, 2x 500GB SATA HDD up to 2 SSD/SAS/SATA, add storage up to 8x 2TB SATA and free 512MB HW RAID up to 2GB Cache + BBU

Unlimited Servers consists of Unlimited Highend plan that comprises of Intel Xeon E5 8C CPU, up to 2x 8 Core CPUs, 16GB RAM up to 256GB RAM, 2x 500GB SATA HDD up to 2 SSD/SAS/SATA, add storage up to 8x 2TB SATA and free 512MB HW RAID up to 2GB Cache + BBU.

Web Hosting plans: Bronze, Silver and Gold provide with 5GB disk space with 100GB bandwidth, 10GB disk space with 160GB bandwidth and 20GB disk space with 200GB bandwidth respectively.

HostedFX: Features and Control Panel

Dual-powered equipments and multiple uplinks. Multiple Independent distribution paths serving the IT equipment. The facility is staffed 24/7 and IRS1075/PCI/SAS70/HIPAA/SOC1 (SSAE16) / SOC2 Type 2 audited. Free daily backups. Unlimited mySQL databases, Email Accounts and Subdomains. PHP & mySQL, Cpanel 10 Control Panel. Fantastico – 25 Free Scripts. Website Backup Manager. INSTANT Activation Free 24/7 Web Statistics.

HostedFX Support

24/7 support is provided along with ticket resolving time within 24hours and response time is 30-50 minutes. Tabs like knowledgebase, downloads section, client area announcements and server status is provided for the convenience of the customers.

HostedFX Uptime Report

Uptime guaranteed by HostedFX is 99.9%.

Pros

HostedFX uses best and branded equipment and network for a strong and stable hosting experience.

HostedFX does not oversell and all packages are based on performance and good service.

Their uptime and affordable price wins many loyal customers.

No set-up fees or hidden fees.

Cons

Customer and tech support, service quality and hosting capability is often questioned by customers.

As the customer support is outsourced to another company, it causes problem in case of technical issues.

Cancellation Policy

30-day money back cancellation policy is levied if the customer is able to find fault with Company’s functioning which includes: slow support, low uptime etc. No refunds are given on add-ons. For refunds, up to 5-15 business days are required for processing and the process is initiated by sending a notification stating the reasons for doing so.

Conclusion

Large range of plans cater to different needs of the customers vary in different prices and features. Since its commencement in 2005, HostedFX has come a long way. They offer dedicated server plans, VPS, collocation hosting, cloud hosting plans, merchant account services, custom infrastructure, managed services and web hosting plans for reasonable prices. Even though the Company claims to use DELL blade servers along with having a very experienced team for its operations, customers who need to host technical website may need to think twice while considering the type of customer support provided.

Discounts

A 30% off for first and second month can be availed by new users on signing up with any package.