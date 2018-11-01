Latest News And Web Hosting Review HostUpon

Hostupon is a popular provider of reliable hosting solutions. It is privately owned company located in Toronto Canada. They provide every type of hosting at affordable rates. Their entry level hosting options include some great end features. Beside this, this provider is quite similar to many other in terms of range of pricing. Company offers 99.9% uptime guarantee with all their packages. Hosting providers provide a number of unique features with their hosting package. Customers will find Hostupon package level price are slightly lower in comparison to other hosting providers. Company also provides free migration from other hosting companies. Hosting services include shared, VPS, Dedicated, and Cloud hosting.

HostUpon Overview

Canadian hosting provider, HostUpon Hosting has been enthusiastically offering solutions for small, medium and large enterprises for worldwide customer base for around seventeen years. The company is popular for its inexpensive and affordable priced hosting with top notch support. Support is in-house and not only for its existing ones but also for prospective buyers who wish to know the suitability of a plan.

The company has been awarded many times. Some of its accolades include: Top 10 Hosting provider for the year 2010 and 2011, Top Canadian Hosting 2013, Best Green Hosting Provider 2013 and Canadian Web Hosting 2013.

HostUpon Plans

Shared hosting comprises of: Starter Unlimited and Business Unlimited plans. Many features like: unlimited disk space, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited MySQL databases, unlimited Internet message access protocol (IMAP), post office protocol (POP), and webmail, Softaculous, auto installation for popular scripts and applications, such as WordPress and Joomla, MySQL and phpMyAdmin, Hypertext markup language (HTML), custom support for .htaccess and PHP.INI and Extensible markup language (XML)

comprises of: Starter Unlimited and Business Unlimited plans. Many features like: unlimited disk space, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited MySQL databases, unlimited Internet message access protocol (IMAP), post office protocol (POP), and webmail, Softaculous, auto installation for popular scripts and applications, such as WordPress and Joomla, MySQL and phpMyAdmin, Hypertext markup language (HTML), custom support for .htaccess and PHP.INI and Extensible markup language (XML) VPS Hosting provides scalable hosting with monthly payment option. Its features include: CentOS, up to 150 GB RAM, depending on selected plan, up to 3 GB dedicated enterprise RAM, depending on selected plan, up to 3 dedicated IPs, depending on selected plan, unlimited bandwidth; except VPS20 plan allows 100 GB, unlimited MySQL databases, unlimited email and file transfer protocol (FTP) accounts, free cPanel migration, Cisco hardware firewall, Load balanced infrastructure, Full root and reboot access, CentOS and Apache and Softaculous.

provides scalable hosting with monthly payment option. Its features include: CentOS, up to 150 GB RAM, depending on selected plan, up to 3 GB dedicated enterprise RAM, depending on selected plan, up to 3 dedicated IPs, depending on selected plan, unlimited bandwidth; except VPS20 plan allows 100 GB, unlimited MySQL databases, unlimited email and file transfer protocol (FTP) accounts, free cPanel migration, Cisco hardware firewall, Load balanced infrastructure, Full root and reboot access, CentOS and Apache and Softaculous. Reseller Hosting comes with five plans with following features: up to 100 GB disk space, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited add-on and sub domains, free domain, Private name servers, Softaculous, Auto installers for some scripts, such as WordPress, CentOS and Apache.

comes with five plans with following features: up to 100 GB disk space, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited add-on and sub domains, free domain, Private name servers, Softaculous, Auto installers for some scripts, such as WordPress, CentOS and Apache. Dedicated Servers provide features according to the plans selected: up to 16 GB RAM, depending on selected plan, up to 1 TB memory, depending on selected plan, up to four IPs, depending on selected plan, unlimited transfer, except with smallest plan which has 10 TB transfer, CentOS, Full Root access; SSH access and Cron Jobs, Dual hex-core servers, unlimited websites, email accounts, and add-on domains, support for popular scripts, such as Curl, FLVtool2, and Mencoder, CentOS and Apache.

provide features according to the plans selected: up to 16 GB RAM, depending on selected plan, up to 1 TB memory, depending on selected plan, up to four IPs, depending on selected plan, unlimited transfer, except with smallest plan which has 10 TB transfer, CentOS, Full Root access; SSH access and Cron Jobs, Dual hex-core servers, unlimited websites, email accounts, and add-on domains, support for popular scripts, such as Curl, FLVtool2, and Mencoder, CentOS and Apache. Cloud Hosting comes with two plans to choose from and the features include: 50 GB or 100 GB disk space, POP and IMAP email, and add-on domains, unlimited MySQL databases, free domain for life, free site builder with templates, Softaculous with support for many popular scripts.

HostUpon: Features and Control Panel

In-house customer service provides connection with the customers.

Innovative and creative ways to enhance hosting experience drives the company. All of services are upgradeable with zero downtime.

Green Hosting is adopted by the company to reduce carbon footprint.

Quality and branded hardware such as Cisco networking equipment, IBM/Dell/HP servers and storage systems are used.

HostUpon client area for account control via web browser.

Free site migration.

Secure sockets layer (SSL) hosting servers and CPanel.

WebHost Manager (WHM) where applicable.

Support for popular modules such as Curl, ImageMagick, and Zend Optimizer.

HostUpon Support

The user can submit ticket for availing technical support. Other modes include: knowledge base, video tutorials, download library, and client area. In-house support is available 24/7.

HostUpon Uptime Report

HostUpon guarantees 99.9% network uptime and claims no responsibility for downtime caused by the client.

Pros

Constant access to support does not let the customer to feel ignored.

Support is not outsourced and results in better relations with the customer.

Less expensive plans with features of larger plans delight the clients.

Free site migration option.

Cons

No live technical support via chat or telephone irks some.

For smaller plans, features may be unnecessary.

Cancellation Policy

For cancellation, the client needs to contact customer service 30 days before your renewal date. An unconditional 30-day money back guarantee is offered on cancellations of hosting services made during initial 30 days of service. All hosting charges excluding any setup fees are refunded. Refund cannot be availed for shared/reseller pre-paid accounts, dedicated servers, domain registrations, control panel licenses and account add-ons. Customers wanting to switch their free domain to another registrar or cancel their service are issued $20 domain release fee.

Conclusion

HostUpon hosting’s customers are proud to be associated with them. By providing a wide range of hosting types and liberal features the client, be it individual or big business owner, has nothing to lose. Its plans and packages suit everyone. Its client base ranges from bloggers to massive corporate houses. HostUpon’s lack of live support complements its ticketing support with which a customer is able to choose and select an appropriate plan.