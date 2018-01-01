Latest News And Web Hosting Review Akamai

Hosting Review Akamai
About Company – Hosting Review Akamai
Parent Company: Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Establishment: 1998
Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Services Offered – Hosting Review Akamai
Cloud Services: Optimizing, delivering and securing content and business applications
Web and Mobile Performance Solutions
- LON: a situational performance solution
- Dynamic Site Accelerator: for consistent website performance.
Image Manager: optimizes online images
- CloutTest: Conduct load testing and other website analysis in a pre-production environment
- mPluse: Provides real-time website performance like insights about an end-user experience on a website
- Global Traffic Management: a fault-tolerant solution
Cloud Security Solutions
- Web Application Protector: To safeguard web assets from a web application and distributed denial
- of service
- Kona Site Defender: a cloud computing security solution
- Bot Manager Premier: to identify bots
- Fast DNS: Translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses
- Prolexic Routed: protects Web- and IP-based applications
- Client Reputation: protects against DDoS and Web application attacks
Enterprise Security Solutions
- Enterprise Application Access: enables remote access to applications
- Enterprise Threat Protector: to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted threats.
Network Operator Solutions
Aura Licensed CDN, Aura Managed CDN, and Intelligent DNS solutions
Professional services and solutions
Media delivery solutions
Adaptive delivery, download delivery, infinite media acceleration, media services, and media analytics solutions
NetStorage: a cloud storage solution
Customers – Hosting Review Akamai
Target Customers
- direct sales and service organization, and channel partners
- Businesses in the United States and Internationally