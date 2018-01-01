ThemeLooks WordPress Themes

Key Selling Points

Premium WordPress Themes and Website Template provider

Known for their UX/UI Design for Web and Mobile along with WordPress integration or customization.

Experts in UI and UX design

Services Offered:

WordPress business themes

VOIP Business & WHMCS WordPress Themes

Multipurpose Business Themes

HTML5 Templates

Scripts & Plugins and PHPBB3 styles

WordPress Customized Themes and Templates

UI and UX design: A team of professionals design and develop the most exclusive themes and website templates.

Headquarters: New York

Executive

Project Manager: Mohammad Al Omayer

Target Customers: small and large businesses, Bloggers

Support: 24.7.365, also provides an online informative blog.

What for Customers?

Tailored solutions and best choice for responsive web development.

Themes ideal for businesses especially startups and enhances business productivity and online presence.

A customer can customize theme and templates to make it attractive and functional. The customer does UI and UX design, front-end coding and WordPress theme customization. It makes blogs unique and presentable. Hence to attract, engage and retain customers.

The company gives out-of-the-box User Experience and Web Development Solutions

Design responsive themes and templates for desktop, Smartphone or tablet.

Regular Update Support: The company provides regular updates without disturbing website layout. Client can focus on content without to worry about updates

Natural traffic drivers: Built-in features to make website search-engine friendly

Support: If any error occurs, the support team help to fix quickly.

Latest News

(March 18, 2017) ThemeLooks Launches Premium WordPress Themes With Whmcs Templates For Hosting businesses on WordPress.