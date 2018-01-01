Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community

Home » Latest Webhosting News » story » ThemeLooks WordPress Themes

ThemeLooks WordPress Themes

Key Selling Points

  • Premium WordPress Themes and Website Template provider
  • Known for their UX/UI Design for Web and Mobile along with WordPress integration or customization.
  • Experts in UI and UX design

Services Offered:

  • WordPress business themes
  • VOIP Business & WHMCS WordPress Themes
  • Multipurpose Business Themes
  • HTML5 Templates
  • Scripts & Plugins and PHPBB3 styles
  • WordPress Customized Themes and Templates
  • UI and UX design: A team of professionals design and develop the most exclusive themes and website templates.

Headquarters: New York

Executive

Project Manager: Mohammad Al Omayer

Target Customers: small and large businesses, Bloggers

Support: 24.7.365, also provides an online informative blog.

What for Customers?

  • Tailored solutions and best choice for responsive web development.
  • Themes ideal for businesses especially startups and enhances business productivity and online presence.
  • A customer can customize theme and templates to make it attractive and functional. The customer does UI and UX design, front-end coding and WordPress theme customization. It makes blogs unique and presentable. Hence to attract, engage and retain customers.
  • The company gives out-of-the-box User Experience and Web Development Solutions
  • Design responsive themes and templates for desktop, Smartphone or tablet.
  • Regular Update Support: The company provides regular updates without disturbing website layout. Client can focus on content without to worry about updates
  • Natural traffic drivers: Built-in features to make website search-engine friendly

Support: If any error occurs, the support team help to fix quickly.

Latest News

  • (March 18, 2017) ThemeLooks Launches Premium WordPress Themes With Whmcs Templates For Hosting businesses on WordPress.
DMCA.com Protection Status

%d bloggers like this: