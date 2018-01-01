ThemeLooks WordPress Themes

Key Selling Points
- Premium WordPress Themes and Website Template provider
- Known for their UX/UI Design for Web and Mobile along with WordPress integration or customization.
- Experts in UI and UX design
Services Offered:
- WordPress business themes
- VOIP Business & WHMCS WordPress Themes
- Multipurpose Business Themes
- HTML5 Templates
- Scripts & Plugins and PHPBB3 styles
- WordPress Customized Themes and Templates
- UI and UX design: A team of professionals design and develop the most exclusive themes and website templates.
Headquarters: New York
Executive
Project Manager: Mohammad Al Omayer
Target Customers: small and large businesses, Bloggers
Support: 24.7.365, also provides an online informative blog.
What for Customers?
- Tailored solutions and best choice for responsive web development.
- Themes ideal for businesses especially startups and enhances business productivity and online presence.
- A customer can customize theme and templates to make it attractive and functional. The customer does UI and UX design, front-end coding and WordPress theme customization. It makes blogs unique and presentable. Hence to attract, engage and retain customers.
- The company gives out-of-the-box User Experience and Web Development Solutions
- Design responsive themes and templates for desktop, Smartphone or tablet.
- Regular Update Support: The company provides regular updates without disturbing website layout. Client can focus on content without to worry about updates
- Natural traffic drivers: Built-in features to make website search-engine friendly
Support: If any error occurs, the support team help to fix quickly.
Latest News
- (March 18, 2017) ThemeLooks Launches Premium WordPress Themes With Whmcs Templates For Hosting businesses on WordPress.