Comodo Review

Company Introduction

SSL Certificates, internet fax services, web hosting automation, infrastructure services, network vulnerability auditing, managed enterprise security and a growing suite of free customer privacy and network security solutions. Comodo is an organized group of private companies which provides computer software and SSL digital certificates based in Jersey City, New Jersey, in the United States. Comodo secures and authenticates online transactions and communications for over 2,000,000 businesses and consumers. The company was founded in 1998 in the United Kingdom, by Comodo CEO, Melih Abdulhayoglu, a technologist and an entrepreneur. Comodo relocated to the United States in 2004. With a global existence, Comodo offers businesses and consumers third-generation solutions for intelligent security and authentication technologies that create reliance online. Comodo's technological expertise includes PKI digital certification, Code signing certification, integrated authentication infrastructure services, authentication, secure, PCI compliance scanning, SSL digital certificates including our flagship instantSSL brand, hackerguardian, banking solutions including two-factor authentication, and digital e-commerce services. Comodo help enterprises improve customer trust and create efficiencies across their digital e-commerce operations by establishing trust initiatives for e-Business, curbing Phishing attacks and creating an Identity Assurance and Brand Protection framework. Comodo offerings cover, internet fax services, web hosting automation, infrastructure services, network vulnerability auditing, managed enterprise security and a growing suite of free customer privacy and network security solutions.

Key Product

The primary free product of Comodo is Comodo Internet Security , which is a security suite combining firewall and antivirus software. Comodo is also a leading SSL certificate provider, which they offer freely for 90 days.

Reputation

Comodo SSL services are one of the most powerful and smartest applications in the present scenario. Comodo’s product has quickly gained the reputation and thus has become applicable for both domestic users and the corporate network.

Customer Support

Comodo has been well known for providing the best customer support programs. Following the lead of superior customer service providers like Costco Wholesale, Fed Ex Express and other customer service experts in multiple industries, Comodo is strictly following the concept that if the customers are not happy, they will start looking at other options and in the highly competitive world of computer software companies who provide free download internet security programs to attract customers, Comodo is giving much more preoccupied with its customer support programs.

Now we will discuss customer support features of Comodo:

COMODO SYSTEM BACKUP: Comodo System Backup is considered to be the best customer support feature. It is a download internet security program offered free to Comodo registered users. This program allows us to clean, optimize and boost our computer performance all in one easy click.

COMODO PROGRAMS MANAGER: Another most popular customer service of Comodo is Comodo Programs Manager. This free download internet security feature allows computer users to manage all of your installed programs through an easy to use interface.

ONLINE PC SUPPORT – THE GEEKBUDDY-

Comodo is wholly dedicated to delivering high-quality customer service through their GeekBuddy technical support program. This unique customer service feature provides unlimited technical support for Comodo Customers 365-days per year.

Reliability

Comodo offers a complete range of PKI digital certificates with the strongest SSL encryption available, the flexibility and technical capability to configure a solution to meet our specific enterprise needs. You have the assurance that as a WebTrust certified Certification Authority we meet the highest standards of confidentiality, system reliability and pertinent business practices as judged through qualified independent audits.

COSTUMER SERVICE

Comodo, today announced its TrustFax Online Faxing solution has added local telephone numbers. This enhanced feature was introduced to enable customers to have a local presence and is a complement to TrustFax's s current toll-free email to fax service. Comodo TrustFax, a technologically advanced online service, was designed to provide a highly functional service with unique features such as digitized signature and an online “digital filing cabinet” capable of storing large files for later retrieval through any web browser.

Comodo is not a typical run-of-the-mill computer software company. Its main aim is to fulfill the each and every need of customer while providing exceptional customer service every step of the way.