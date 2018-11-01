Latest News And Web Hosting Review Resellerspanel

It is an ICANN accredited domain registrar. For starting the hosting business in few minutes in a simple and easy way and most important for free of cost, Resellers Panel is the correct place. To provide assistance, 24*7*365 Technical Support is rendered. Great Discounts are offered for a reseller. Free and the cPanel reseller web hosting programs are offered here. It offers risk-free solutions, means no sales, no charges. Company’s Web hosting plans, offered everything, required to run or manage personal as well as business websites. Cloud web hosting is powered by custom-built platform. With no deposit for reseller, full control on branding, all in one reseller control panel, Customizable & Responsive hosting store, it is just perfect.

Resellerspanel.com : Company Overview

Reseller panel is a special fully automated reseller hosting program. This is only company in web hosting business that offering a free reseller hosting program, announces the bunch of cPanel program, which offer 4 reseller plan. This is perfect for those who wish to sell hosting to their own customers. The 4 plan offer 5, 7, 10, and 15 GB of disk space and 50, 70, 100 and 150 GB of bandwidth as well as capability to host different domains and come with the good free script installer, as we know that the program offers different GB of free disk space for the main reseller account, and due to that reseller can host their site for free without the need to recourse to their reseller accounts.

Reliability and Performance/Uptime

Reseller Panel achieves this by using reliable server, top grade network components and hardware through different support channel, it’s always guarantee the provision of giving fast support to their customer. Every plan comes with a set of free website; templates which can use for the hosting store, the themes are totally customizable so that according to their taste they can choose. The uptime was good. The company always guarantees 99.9% uptime for our servers.

Plan and Pricing

Reseller panel can give good customer services and always provide outstanding care to their customer. It offers three different server configurations at price of customer’s own choice. All servers come with a free control panel and various free bonuses. They provide you with a domain reseller account with eNom for free. It allows you to become a totally domain, registered domain names for customers at a discount price. It generally requires of deposit of $ 500 to opening an account.

Features and Control Panel

The features were all good but they were taking additional fee for some of the features and the overall charges also higher as compared to other companies. There rates for everything was quite high.

Support

The company always support their free reseller account client is 24/7 and the response time is 1 hrs. The cPanel offers each and every reseller an original IP address which guarantee them full autonomy and which gives complete protection against DDOS attack. Customer can always get in touch with company’s well experienced reseller support team

Pros

They spend all update information to eNom. They have direct control over the domain name and due to that all changes to the Whois information and the DNS setting will be carried out faster

Cons

The overall charges were higher as compared to other companies, their rates for everything is quite high.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

The money back guarantee is on the basis of first 30 days, the first 30 days they can claim a full refund, after the first 30 days refund are made.

Conclusion

Resellerpanel.com is more better some other free reseller hosting. It is unique and fully automated reseller hosting program. This is a risk free enterprise; always give resources so that anyone can start their business.