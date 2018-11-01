Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community

Home » Latest Webhosting News » story » Latest News And Web Hosting Review SpamExperts

Latest News And Web Hosting Review SpamExperts

Key Selling Points

  • An incredibly accurate, powerful and cost-effective anti-spam solution.

Services Offered:

  • Inbound & outbound email filtering services and email archiving.
  • They secure email, keeping it free of junk mail and protect network on a daily basis.
  • By implementing the outbound email filtering solution, there is a reduction of spam sent from servers thus saving them from blacklisting issues.

Target Customer

  • Solutions tailored to shared web hosts, ISPS/Telcos and large organizations, distributors, and resellers.
  • The service run within the redundant SpamExperts Hosted Cloud or on a Local Cloud directly deployed on the customer’s (virtual) hardware.

Contact Info

SpamExperts
Rokin 113-115 1012 KP Amsterdam
Phone: 0208200004
DMCA.com Protection Status

%d bloggers like this: