Latest News And Web Hosting Review SpamExperts

Key Selling Points
- An incredibly accurate, powerful and cost-effective anti-spam solution.
Services Offered:
- Inbound & outbound email filtering services and email archiving.
- They secure email, keeping it free of junk mail and protect network on a daily basis.
- By implementing the outbound email filtering solution, there is a reduction of spam sent from servers thus saving them from blacklisting issues.
Target Customer
- Solutions tailored to shared web hosts, ISPS/Telcos and large organizations, distributors, and resellers.
- The service run within the redundant SpamExperts Hosted Cloud or on a Local Cloud directly deployed on the customer’s (virtual) hardware.
Contact Info
SpamExperts
Rokin 113-115 1012 KP Amsterdam
Phone: 0208200004
