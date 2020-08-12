DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMISSIONER COSGRAVE ANNOUNCES ANNUAL EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY AWARD WINNERS

New York City Wireless Network Chosen as Overall Winner

Award Winners Reflect Improved Efficiencies and Cost Savings through Technology Enhancement

Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications (DoITT) Commissioner Paul J. Cosgrave named the winners of the 2008 Excellence in Technology Awards in a ceremony held last night at the Brooklyn Marriott. The Excellence in Technology Award Program (ETAP) honors the very best of New York City's IT staff and projects each year and presented at the annual New York City Technology Forum sponsored by Government Technology Executive Events and the Center for Digital Government. The 2008 ETAP winners include staff members from nearly 40 New York City agencies. Each award-winning program aligned with one of the citywide themes outlined in PlanIT, the City's first-ever comprehensive technology strategy for coordinated, effective, and efficient citywide IT implementation.

“In 2008, the City has continued its fine work implementing comprehensive, targeted, and cost-saving technology solutions. While the impact our best IT innovations have is substantial from the prior year, it's even more impressive when you take a wider view,” said Commissioner Cosgrave. “Throughout the Bloomberg Administration, I can attest that we have not only served the public but also transformed for the better the way we do so. I congratulate all today's winners and encourage them to continue developing innovative technologies to the benefit of all New Yorkers.”

The Overall ETAP for 2008, chosen as the project that exemplifies the best attributes of leadership, technical implementation, innovation, and teamwork of all the nominations received for the year, was presented to the New York City Wireless Network (NYCWiN). A broadband wireless data network transforms how the City delivers its services to employees, residents, businesses, and visitors. NYCWiN enables a wealth of mobile and fixed wireless solutions configured to support the mobile workforces of both the City's public safety and public service agencies. Providing high-speed wireless alternatives to many agencies' paper-based business processes, the network affords the reliability, and the security needed both to eliminate the City's reliance on public carrier networks and centralize the disparate wireless data networks that currently support many City applications. Similarly, it contributes to interoperability and data transfer between agencies' applications, leading to a reduction in the redundancy of collected data, streamlining citywide data-policies, and an eventual reduction in recurring maintenance and license fees.

