Demonstrated Excellence in Project Management

Director George Daus, New York City Police Department (NYPD)

Serving with the Police Department since 1992, George Daus has been responsible for overseeing and managing some of the most innovative IT implementations the NYPD has ever experienced. From inception to completion, Mr. Daus has overseen the development of numerous information systems and applications – including the Criminal Complaint and Arrest Processing System, and the Autopound Intake System – each of which increased the effectiveness of the NYPD in protecting and defending the people of New York City. Setting the tone for application development at a time when automating paper-driven processes has become necessary, Director Daus has championed the use of technology as a way to standardize policing procedures.

Commissioner's Award for Technology-Driven Business Transformation

Seth Diamond, Human Resources Administration (HRA)

As Executive Deputy Commissioner of HRA's Family Independence Administration, Mr. Diamond manages approximately 8,000 staff members across 100 locations. Mr. Diamond has been the primary sponsor of several technology initiatives to increase food stamp accessibility in the City. Inventive in his conception, design, and planning for these projects, he has been exceptionally resourceful in acquiring funding and resources, successfully obtaining USDA grants and other funding streams enabling HRA to implement creative technology innovations.

Best Application Serving an Agency's Business Needs Electronic DD5 – Investigative Case Management System, New York City Police Department (NYPD)

Before implementing the Electronic DD5 – Investigative Case Management System, the NYPD Detective Bureau's 3,500 detectives and supervisors relied upon typewriters and carbon paper to assign, create, update, review, and dispose of approximately 200,000 criminal investigations per year. After each investigation conducted, the bureau used typewriters to draft the necessary reports, and managed this caseload in paper file folders, cataloged on paper index sheets, physically maintained within the premises of each respective unit.

With thousands of registered users now on the Electronic DD5, over 3,000 DD5s are written and entered into the case management system each day, along with 7,000 new or updated reports sent to the Real-Time Crime Center. Similarly, the bureau searches through and views over 20,000 cases daily, utilizing the Electronic DD5's centralized search engine, which indexes DD5s in real-time and provides Google-type searching and alerts increased efficiency and cost savings.

Source: Press Release # 004 Date: Thursday, November 6, 2008 dfs.ny.gov

