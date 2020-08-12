Prev. Page:

Most Innovative Use of Technology

B-SMART, Department of Buildings (DOB)

Before B-SMART implementation, DOB stored operational information across disparate environments and systems throughout the agency, including mainframe, network servers, and desktop platforms, creating challenges in the aggregating and reporting data. B-SMART, launched in early 2008, now ensures quick access to many metrics and criteria – including application processing data, complaints, stop-work orders, violations, and more – and improves the agency's ability to report on them efficiently while drawing from multiple data sources.

Best Wireless Project

Sanitation Automatic Vehicle Analysis and Tracking, Department of Sanitation (DSNY) & Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications

The Sanitation Automatic Vehicle Analysis and Tracking (SAVANT) application enhances operational efficiency and augments the City's ability to utilize resources in emergencies better. SAVANT relies on in-vehicle Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) and Global Positioning Systems (GPS) technologies to collect data about vehicle maintenance and route operations, with NYCWiN-supported cellular modems transmitting this data back to an intelligent, back-end system.

Ultimately, the data collected directly from the vehicles on their routes used to provide DSNY supervisors and managers with reports and alerts. They can be used to improve real-time decision-making, increase DSNY responsiveness to customer service issues, enable better distribution of resources, and develop better emergency responses to weather conditions.

The launch of SAVANT also advances Mayor Bloomberg's initiative to implement AVL/GPS technologies on City vehicles. This application is also an example of the successful utilization of NYCWiN, which supports the mobile connectivity required on all parts of DSNY routes throughout the five boroughs.

Best GIS Application

NYC*SCOUT Map, Mayor's Office of Operations

The Street Conditions Observation Unit (SCOUT), a team of inspectors who drive each City street once per month to report conditions to 311 that negatively impact quality-of-life, was launched by Mayor Bloomberg in 2007. SCOUT inspectors utilize hand-held devices to transmit and enter reports into the 311 Customer Service Center. The goal of the SCOUT program is to improve street-level conditions in City neighborhoods and further the responsiveness of the City government. However, at its inception, SCOUT condition reporting was neither available across agencies or to customers, nor could it display for the public the areas covered by SCOUT inspectors.

The NYC*SCOUT Map, drawn according to community districts, now publishes the areas and streets covered by SCOUT on the web. As the SCOUT team inspects each district throughout the month, each is color-coded to report coverage. The map also displays condition-specific occurrence, marking repeated negative conditions with a graduated circle with a drill-down capability. By clicking on the circle, users can view the list of SCOUT conditions reported and, by clicking on each condition, will receive its respective complaint number.

Source: Press Release # 004 Date: Thursday, November 6, 2008 dfs.ny.gov

Next Page:

https://ananova.com/news/story/sm_823240