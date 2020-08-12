Prev. Page

Green IT Award

Automated Child Protective Services Worker Recruitment Process & Online Job Applications System, Administration for Children's Services (ACS)

The Administration for Children's Services previously relied on more than 2,000 pieces of mail per month to recruit applicants. It then required them to apply for vacancies through mail or by personally delivering their resumes. To increase the ease of applying for a position, the Automated Child Protective Worker Recruitment Process – an Internet-based online recruitment and application process available through the ACS website – provides improved access to information for persons seeking employment.

Using the Online Job Applications System, job seekers can complete an online application while verifying their job qualifications. It is then processed by a new applicant tracking system that handles many of the past paperwork checks required. Therefore, this new system leads to quicker responses to new applications and a faster hiring decision for those interviewing for positions.

As a result of the Automated Recruitment Process, ACS has gone “green” by eliminating its monthly mailings and reducing paper, printing, and postage costs. Likewise, the Online Job Application System has conserved 156,000 individual pieces of paper while saving money by removing the need for the time-consuming, expensive scanning of applications to date. As a direct result of these two innovations, ACS has received over 45,000 applications. Over 70% of these current applicants have the entry-level qualifications for the job. Due to these electronic initiatives, the agency's hiring processing time reduced by 50%. The expected drop in the CPS turnover rate should save hundreds of thousands of dollars in recruitment, hiring, and training costs.

Special Recognition Award (2)

Edward J. Allocco, New York City Police Department

Jonathan Werbell, Office of the Mayor

IT Service and Support Awards

“Excellence in IT Service and Support” awarded to 59 individual staff members and managers from 35 different agencies for their work on various technology projects over the past year.

The annual New York City Technology Forum (November 6-7, 2008), now in its 11th year, is an event for and about state and local government, to foster discussion and dialogue on best practices in the use of IT as a strategic tool for managers, executives, and policymakers. IT staff members from agencies across the City will be making presentations throughout the two-day event, including Electronic Records Retention, IT Governance, Enterprise Architecture, the Greening of IT, Emergency Management Tools/Technologies, Strategies in Open Source Technologies, and more.

Part and parcel of the NYC Tech Forum is the Excellence in Technology Awards Program, established in 2001 to salute the best technology projects implemented by City agencies over the previous year and the IT staff responsible for them. Agency heads throughout the City invited to submit nominations, with a citywide screening panel reviewing each submission and selecting a winner in each category. From the nominations, a single entrant chosen to receive the overall Excellence in Technology Award. Previous Overall ETAP winners are:

2007: New York City Automated Personnel System

2006: DataShare/Integrated Justice Project

2005: Real-Time Crime Center (NYPD)

2004: CityServ – Citywide Enterprise Email Solution

2003: New York City 311 Customer Service Center

2002: Henry Jackson (OEM) & Lawrence Knafo (DoITT), for Outstanding Technological Leadership in response to the September 11 Attacks

2001: Virtual Agency Project (Department of Finance)

Source: Press Release # 004 Date: Thursday, November 6, 2008 dfs.ny.gov