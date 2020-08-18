S. 3891 introduced by U.S. Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chairman of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Science, Oceans, Fisheries, and Weather, Gary Peters (D-MI), and Roger Wicker (R-MS), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation passed S. 3891 Gardner, Peters, Wicker Bill, the Advancing Artificial Intelligence Research Act of 2020 to Advance Artificial Intelligence Research.

Gardner, Peters, and Wicker’s bipartisan bill will establish a national program to advance artificial intelligence (AI) research at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and authorize multiple research institutes to study the benefits and challenges of AI.

Senator Gardner said: “Artificial intelligence has the potential to change the world for the better and increase the quality of life for people everywhere. The United States must be leading those efforts. Robust investment in research and development and transparent consensus-based standards are foundational to the growing AI economy. I’m proud to work with Senator Peters and Chairman Wicker to keep the United States at the forefront of AI research and a global leader in technology.”

Senator Peters, a founding member of the Senate Artificial Intelligence Caucus, said: “Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform how our society operates. This legislation will ensure that the United States – and Michigan in particular –continue to be global leaders in the development and use of AI. It is critical that we invest in these rapidly developing technologies, and I’m glad the Senate Commerce Committee passed our bipartisan effort to support Ameri We must ingest pipeline of talent to our state and local governments—at a time when they need it most.”

Senator Wicker said: “Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform society, the economy, and the government in dramatic ways, so it is important to understand its benefits and challenges. This bill would promote standards and guidance for this emerging technology and help ensure our nation continues to be a leader in AI research and development through public and private collaboration. I thank Senator Gardner for his work on this important issue, and I am eager to see our bill become law.”

The Advancing Artificial Intelligence Research Act would ensure that NIST is promoting transparent and consensus-based standards for AI. It would establish at least six AI research institutes focused on long-term challenges in AI, which will help advance AI research and deployment and provide grants for these purposes to organizations like universities and non-profit institutions. The bipartisan legislation establishes a pilot program at the National Science Foundation (NSF) for grants to research artificial intelligence topics.

The bill advanced today also includes the AI Scholarship-for-Service Act, which was recommended by the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence to expand pipelines for artificial intelligence talent into all levels of government. Peters and Gardner introduced the AI Scholarship-for-Service Act last month, and it added to the Advancing Artificial Intelligence Research Act of 2020 as an amendment.

