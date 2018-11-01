Latest News And Web Hosting Review UltraWebHosting

Ultra Web Hosting: Company Overview

Ultra web hosting founded in November 2002. This company is a subsidiary of Flux services and providing hosting services such as reseller hosting, domain name registration, shared hosting, and website design. Their datacenters are located in Seattle WA, New York NY, Australia, and the United Kingdom. After inception, company has number of satisfied clients. Ultra website hosting by Flux services offers different web hosting packages. They are providing hosting solutions for more than five years. Their plans are feature rich at affordable prices. Moreover, their customer support is outstanding with quick response. Solutions are robust, reliable and secure.

Reliability and Uptime

Company offers reliable solutions at competitive prices. They use superior servers by websites on Dell Dual Core Intel Xeon Serves. They have world class datacenters in Seattle and Houston. Daily backups, excellent server monitoring, and backup power in the event of power cut make sure client is getting proper hosting services. Data centers have security access system and 24/7 monitoring. Webhost offer 99.9% uptime guarantee and clients are entitled for partial refund in case of any downtime. All packages also come with 30-day money back guarantee.

Plans and Pricing

Ultra web hosting provides affordable hosting and great value. Their pricing policy is different that clients do not find with other hosting providers. Company offers their packages at 5% discount which prove this company cheaper and cost effective. In Shared hosting packages start at low price plan called Ultra 1x plan and the most expensive plan Ultra Unlimited plan. Ultra 1x plan comes with 5 terabytes of data transfer and 100 GB disk space. On the other hand, Ultra unlimited plan includes everything unlimited. Their hosting packages include customer support, templates, bandwidth, free setup and site builders. Reseller and dedicated hosting packages are also offered reliable solution at competitive prices.

Core Features

Company operates servers and run more levels of hardware redundancy than competitors. Since 2002, company is offering excellent hosting services and won awards for their outstanding customer support. Customers can add cloud services to their website in few clicks. Through their advanced tools, clients can automatically view important information regarding website visitors. Their data center packed with multiple carriers and latest hardware. They run proactive security system to minimize attacks to client`s website. There is no setup fees on Ultra hosting plans.

Their common features include PHP support for version, CGI support, Web file manager, SSH access available, Server side includes, MySQL, Ruby on rail support and many more. Control panel offered on shared hosting plans. It is used to modify, edit and configure data bases, domain names, and email addresses.

Technical Support

Company`s support representatives are based in the US. Support is available through live chat and ticketing system. If customers face any problem with the services, live help available 24 hours. Clients can contact support department, website abuse department, sales representative, and relations department. Moreover, helpful resources are there from support page. Three types of support channels are available. It includes chat support, telephone support and ticket system. Within 12 minutes they try to answer the queries.

Pros

Fast customer support, cost effective plans, feature rich hosting solutions

Cancellation and Refund Policy

Company offers services along with 45-day money back guarantee. Through this, customers get the option to cancel their accounts within 45 days. If services cancelled within defined time period, then only clients will get full refunds.

Conclusion

Overall, Ultra web hosting has excellent sales and outstanding features. Their awards help to confirm about fast services and support. They offer dependable hosting solution with performance and money value. Their hosting is powerful and secure. Their packages are affordable, and all packages come with 45-day money back.

News Section

UltraWebHosting has added bitcoin to its available payment options starting May 2016.

“Over the years Bitcoin has proven its validity in the market place as a reputable form of currency, and it continues to grow in its foundation and stability,” said Ultra Web Hosting founder David Turner in a press release. “Bitcoin, through its maturation, bounces back stronger each time. To ignore the decentralized digital currency would be…naïve.”

