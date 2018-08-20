Latest News and Hosting Review United Internet AG

About Company
- A leading European internet specialist
Executive
CEO: Ralph Dommermuth
Brands: 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, STRATO, 1&1 Versatel and the Drillisch Online brands
Number of Customers: 23 million fee-based customer contracts and over 36 million ad-financed free accounts
What for Customers?
High-performance
Latest News
- (August 20, 2018) Acquired World4You an Australian market leader to strengthen its international activities of United Internet's Business Applications segment pooled with 1&1 Internet SE.