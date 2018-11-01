Latest News And Web Hosting Review Encirca.info

‘Encirca’ is a hosting company that focuses on delivering quality and reliable web solutions. It offers services to web hosting, domain registration, domain transfer, SEO hosting, email hosting, web promotion, reseller hosting, DNS management, SSL Certificates. Encirca.info furthermore provides 99.9% network uptime guarantee which ensures websites are never offline. The customer support team at the company is very reliable and can be reached 24/7 by phone, fax, email and live chat to cater to customers hosting needs. It also has a FAQs section and knowledge base which used for additional support. Customers can also connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.



EnCirca Overview

EnCirca was established in 2001 by Thomas Barrett. According to the company, domain names are marketing vehicles for brand names and trademarks. That’s why, Company has created exceptional value-added applications to promote brands online and protect brand owners. Additionally, they have easy to use tools that make website hassle-free. it is also known as Encirca.com

TM.Biz is a workflow tool used for reserving, watching and searching user name on internet`s top 500 social networks. Another tool is SiteSee that is map-based directory for promoting geo-location of domains. TM.Biz tool is restricted to brand owners and trademark professionals.

Reliability and Uptime Performance

Webhost`s excellent hosting solutions come with features like great uptime and terrific customer support. Company is reliable and gives secure services to their customers. Their team is always ready to assist clients in a prompt way. They offer 100% network uptime every month with less downtime. They never cut corners in maintaining stable network and make sure that all web hosting packages are running on top-class hardware.

Plans and Pricing

Customer can use free easy-site-wizard for creating professional multi-page website. Their `Order Quick Start Website` includes simple 1-3 website page with 10 100MB mailboxes. Along with this, easy setup wizard comes with 800 templates and around 10000 images. `Order Bronze Website` is best for bloggers and businesses with 30 1GB mailboxes. Company accepts payment through MasterCard, American Express and Discover and VISA. Customer can also make payment through alternate forms corporate customer and agencies.

Features and Control Panel

Company`s Trademark Clearinghouse (TMCH) was developed by ICANN as a repository for right protection mechanisms covering top level domains (TLD). New TLD`s will be required to use TMCH for sunrise periods and Trademark Claims. On top of this, company offers low cost hosting for their clients. Through EcCirca`s control panel, customers can add email addresses, domains and make updates without any additional cost. Company`s all hosting packages include cPanel as an add-on. It also includes features such as:

Web based cPanel for 24 hours

Web forwarding- masked or plain

Parking Page

Email forwarding for number of email addresses

Monitor all email forwarding

Unlimited sub domains

Advanced DNS control

Technical Support

For support or urgent issues, customer can leave messages with company`s support team. Webhost has introduced various support channels for their clients. Use their live chat support from Monday-Friday, 9am to 5pm EST. If customers find live support offline, then they can leave an email message regarding technical issues. Also submit ticket to support team and help from their comprehensive knowledgebase.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Company has excellent network along with great support by high skilled team. Plans are affordable and according to customer needs.

Cons

Due to lack of features, company is less popular.

Cancellation policy

If customers are unhappy or dissatisfied with the hosting services, they can give request for account cancellation anytime. Request can be given through email to company`s support team.

Conclusive Remark:

EnCirca is ICANN domain name registrar in ccTLD and gTLD extensions. They serve brand owners in all new TLDs and trademark clearinghouse. Their customers are primarily lawyers and trademark owners, professional and small business owners, brand owners. Despite this, company`s other services include email and website hosting, blog hosting, search engine marketing, small business and brand owners.