Latest News And Web Hosting Review TmzVPS

Key Selling Points

Services Offered: Managed/ Unmanaged VPS & Dedicated Servers packages

Headquarters: US

Other Offices: Los Angeles & Florida in the United States and at London in the United Kingdom .

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

In order to offer max reliability, TMZVPS provides SSL Certificates. These certificates encrypt the communication between client & server so as to offer optimal protection to data or info so that it cannot be accessed by hackers or unauthorised users. It ensures clients that their websites are SSL certified so thereby it leads to max security. Security shield is also offered with Managed Dedicated & VPS Servers.

And to offer high performance, servers are monitored for round the clock, it ensures 99.9% network uptime guarantee on all the dedicated servers & virtual servers.

Features & Control Panel

99.9% Network Uptime Guarantee

30 Days Money Back Guarantee

24*7 Customer Support

Free Website Migration

SSL Certificates

DDoS Protection

Full root access

SolusVM Panel

Free cPanel/ WHM

What for Customers

Offers high quality Managed VPS & Dedicated Solutions to their clients

Completely manages the Dedicated Servers of clients which allow them to devote their time in fulfilling their business objectives & growing business.

An optimal level of security offered in free Dedicated Servers.

Proactive Monitoring: Leads to high performance by monitoring your servers all the time.

Dedicated servers with IPMI at free of cost is available

Guarantee of offering max satisfaction.

Domain Reseller account is offered at free of cost

Migrations of Website, Script, Database, E-Mail Account without charging anything from you.

User-friendly Control panel for free allows you to keep control over everything.

To ensure security to your sites and data, SSL Certificate is offered.

Entire Scalable Solutions are offered

User-friendly Control Panel

Setup on instant basis

Uptime: 99.9%

Money Back Guarantee: 30-days

Support: 24.7.365, response time via support ticket within 30 minutes

Contact: NA