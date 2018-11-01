Latest News And Web Hosting Review GeekStorage

Geekstorage has been offering reliable hosting solutions from the past 7 years. Company is employee owned and good business model to keep staff motivated. Hosting services offered by the company includes VPS, shared hosting and dedicated hosting. On top of this, their 99.9% high uptime guarantee and money back policy ensure customer safety and security. High-end data centers include all time server monitoring with various security measures. Apart from this, company provides unlimited bandwidth, free migration services, SSL certificate, more than 300 apps can be installed in a single click, LightSpeed software, and cPanel to manage website easily. Offers excellent support from highly qualified engineer’s, they available 24/7 for their customers.

GeekStorage Overview

Geekstorage.com, offers high quality web hosting services and solutions. It has been in the hosting industry from last 7 + years. More than 20,000 websites are hosted by the provider. Using its experience, it offers solid state performance to their clients. It is having 4 Data Centers situated at US and EU. 3 are in US and 1 is in EU. They offer the highest standard of cooling, security, backup power, and disaster recovery.

GeekStorage Plans

Geekstorage Shared hosting plans offers Unlimited Bandwidth, Free Website Migration, Daily Backup of site, Instant Activation of account, Domain Registration for free. Softaculous installs over 300 most popular software scripts in a click,like phpBB, WordPress, Drupal etc.

VPS Hosting comes with max 96 GB SSD Storage, and 4 TB Bandwidth with 2 Dedicated IP`s. Other features are 100% SSD storage, more than 150 OS templates, OnApp Control Panel (provision, reboot, console, & more), myDNS Control Panel, IPv6 Support. Other plans includes Installation, configuration, and maintenance of your operating system and control panel, Initial security hardening of your server and Ongoing software updates. Add ons features like Backup Snapshots and Remote Backup storage.

Dedicated Servers of Geekstorage comes with 10 TB Bandwidth, 29 IPv4 Dedicated IPs and others. Enterprise Server Hardware with lots of control panel options, Out-Of-Band Access, Full Root Access are offered, IPv6 Support are offered. It includes Add ons features like Dedicated IP Address and Offsite Backup Storage.

WordPress hosting , Lite speed hosting and Cloud Linux hosting solutions offers Unlimited Bandwidth, Free Website Migration and Domain Registration, Daily backup of site, Instant Activation.

Cloud Linux hosting solutions includes CageFS for true account segregation and slowdowns are eliminated by resource management.

Lite speed hosting offers Unrivaled shared hosting performance, useful tools, Up to 40x faster web server, Instant crash recovery service.

GeekStorage: Reliability and Uptime Report

Geekstorage offers their clients a good and top level of performance by providing 99.9% Service Uptime Guarantee to them. Their servers are monitored by their highly qualified technical staff for 24*7 so as to keep them up all the time. They left their clients very rarely speaking “Downtime occurs”.

GeekStorage: Features and Control Panel

Installation of over 300 scripts in seconds

Accounts Setup and activation in less time

User friendly interface

WHM/cPanel

Parallels Plesk Panel

Popular web hosting control panel cPanel

Excellent network connectivity

Data/ Website Migration for free

Guarantee for refunding the money within 30 Days

SSL Certificates ensures high security to your websites and data

24x7x365 good customer service

Full Satisfaction Guarantee

99.9% Service Uptime Guarantee

Pros

Knowledgebase articles and Video tutorials given

Excellent Customer Service

Has been in the hosting industry from 7 + years

100 percent Guarantee of satisfying their clients

No hidden fees

Additional Services like Domain Registration and SSL Certificates

Guaranteed performance

High quality web hosting solutions

Cons

Support via Live Chat is not offered

Cancellation policy

Companys Cancellation policy refund the amount to the user within first 30 Days of usage of service, if client feels or not found the services offered by provider good or satisfactory.

There is a provision of 30 Days Money back guarantee offered by provider to their customers so that they can be assure that they have invested their money at the right place.

Conclusion

Geekstorage offers cool features and high performance for sure. To offer service to deliver at all the levels, company is offering backend features to add value to the service offered for free. Overall, it allows you to enjoy superior web hosting by offering a good combination of proprietary features and leading industry software.

Company offers their clients a 100 % guarantee to satisfy them which ensures reliability. A good and reliable company can only offer such type of satisfaction. With this, its servers are properly working and monitored so as to maintain high security.