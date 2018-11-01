Ananova

Latest News and Hosting Review MedhaHosting

Key Selling Points

  • The leading IT services provider with award-winning platforms in USA, Europe, and Asia.

Address: 1330 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 23A, NY – 10019
Phone: +1.646.775.2855

Establishment: 2014

Executive

Marketing manager: Michael

Services Offered

  • global cloud, managed-hosting
  • Enterprise-level hosting services
  • dedicated servers
  • Managed IT services: cloud server, VPS server, APP servers, server management services like Microsoft server support, Linux server support, CPanel Server Management, and application server management.
  • Azure consulting, Patching, Virtualization, AWS consulting, Office 365 migration, and Google Cloud.

Dedicated Hosting Features: 1 GBPS of network speed, DDoS protection, Super Micro’rdering s chassis, full root access, and Linux/Windows distros

Target Customers: All size businesses

What for Customers?

  • Integrates the best technology backed by expert team support
  • The company ensures top performance and security of the dedicated servers provided on top-notch quality enterprise grade hardware.

Support: 24.7.365 resolves technical issues quickly

Uptime: 100%

Latest News

  • (November 02, 2017) Offers Cheap Dedicated Servers on the Upcoming Black Friday Sale on November 24, 2017, by a whopping 30%.
