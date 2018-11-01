Latest News and Hosting Review MedhaHosting

Key Selling Points
- The leading IT services provider with award-winning platforms in USA, Europe, and Asia.
Address: 1330 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 23A, NY – 10019
Phone: +1.646.775.2855
Establishment: 2014
Executive
Marketing manager: Michael
Services Offered
- global cloud, managed-hosting
- Enterprise-level hosting services
- dedicated servers
- Managed IT services: cloud server, VPS server, APP servers, server management services like Microsoft server support, Linux server support, CPanel Server Management, and application server management.
- Azure consulting, Patching, Virtualization, AWS consulting, Office 365 migration, and Google Cloud.
Dedicated Hosting Features: 1 GBPS of network speed, DDoS protection, Super Micro’rdering s chassis, full root access, and Linux/Windows distros
Target Customers: All size businesses
What for Customers?
- Integrates the best technology backed by expert team support
- The company ensures top performance and security of the dedicated servers provided on top-notch quality enterprise grade hardware.
Support: 24.7.365 resolves technical issues quickly
Uptime: 100%
Latest News
- (November 02, 2017) Offers Cheap Dedicated Servers on the Upcoming Black Friday Sale on November 24, 2017, by a whopping 30%.